Tears of the Kingdom’s shrines will have you using Ultrahand in creative ways. However, gold likely isn’t a sport many would think about whe exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Surprisingly, that is exactly what you’ll need when entering the Kamatukis Shrine.

Upon entering Kamatukis Shrine, there are two major puzzles to solve in this out-of-the-way location. Players will want to get their gold skills ready if they want to empty the chests and earn the Light of Blessing at the end of the challenges.

Kamatukis Shrine Location in Tears of the Kingdom

With over 150 shrines in TotK, it’s easy to miss a few. For example, Kamatukis Shrine is located in the northeastern portion of Hyrule’s surface map. Specifically, right north of Deep Akkala. Once you set foot inside, the challenge begins.

Kamatukis Shrine Solved in Tears of the Kingdom

The way to solve the first puzzle is to grab the giant metal cube and attach it to the dangling pillar using Ultrahand. This combination makes a sort of golf club. Use the makeshift golf club to hammer the metal ball right in time so it reaches the hole in the moving platform.

Next, grab the golf club with Ultrahand and step back for it to gain as much momentum as possible. When the platform is about to reach the center, drop the golf club with X so it smashes the ball. Few can become golf pros on their first try. If you need to make a second attempt, hit the orange device nearby with a weapon. This will cause a block to spawn right behind the ball, ultimately halting the hammer.

A treasure Tears of the Kingdom chest containing a level 15 Mighty Zonaite Longsword will be awarded to anyone who completes this task.

With the treasure chest unlocked, it’s time to proceed to the main room to clear the TotK Shrine. The task is the same: grab the cube, and attach it to the dangling pillar. Now, grab and pull the golf club backward and drop it so it hits the ball. Remember that too much of a boost will cause the ball to fall off the golf course.

After successfully getting the ball into it’s hole, players can then proceed to the end of this Tears of the Kingdom Shrine challenge to collect their Light of Blessing.