Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find All Forge Construct Locations

When we started The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Zonai Constructs that we first met on the Great Sky Island were an interesting bunch to encounter during our travels. They were extremely helpful in reteaching us how to play the game, and we discovered that it would also be helpful to use when we discovered their ForgesConstructs.
We see the first of these Forge Constructs on the Great Sky Island, but they also appear in other locations through Hyrule, namely in the Depths. Tracking these locations down can be tricky in TotK, and it took us a good amount of time to find them all. There are only a handful, but if you want to upgrade your Zonai Battery, they’re a must-have find to a checkmark on your Purah Map in Tears of the Kingdom.
Where to Find All Forge Constructs in Tears of the Kingdom
There are six Forge locations for you to find in Tears of the Kingdom. The first one on the Great Sky Island is the one we found early in the game, but we discovered more as we delve deep into the Depths and saw them hard at work down there. When we wanted to upgrade our Zonai Battery, we made regular trips to these Forges. We exchanged everything we had for their Crystallized Charges, the primary reason we wanted to visit them.
Thankfully, these resources resupply every so often, so we made regular trips back to each of these Forges to exchange our hefty amount of Zonaite, especially after spending hours underground.
Here’s where you can find all six Construct Forges in Tears of the Kingdom. Only one of them is on a Sky Island, and the rest are in the Depths.
Forge Location
Forge Construct
Coordinates
Description
Great Sky Island Forge Construct
0472, -1680, 1371
The first Forge Construct you can find in Tears of the Kingdom. Offers One Crystallized Charge for Three Zonaite.
Great Abandoned Central Mine Forge Construct
-0861, -1941, -0522
Another of the Zonai Constructs that have become dormant, this one will have a boss battle and you’ll begin the adventure of Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan. Offers One Crystallized Charge for Three Zonaite, and Offers One Large Crystallized Charged for Three Large Zonaite Chunks.
Abandoned Kara Kara Mine Forge Construct
-3186, -2508, -0475
At the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine, you can find this Forge Construct in the southwest area of the depths, next to the Tatayam Lightroom. Offers One Crystallized Charge for Three Zonaite, and Offers One Large Crystallized Charged for Three Large Zonaite Chunks.
Abandoned Hateno Mine Forge Construct
3527, -2188, -0588
This Forge Construct is to the far east of the Depths. You can reach it by going through the Meda Mountain Chasm and then making your way east. We recommend grabbing the Yikot Lightroot before going too far and then making your way to the Kimnaz Lightroot, before unlocking this Forge. Offers One Crystallized Charge for Three Zonaite, and Offers One Large Crystallized Charged for Three Large Zonaite Chunks
Abandoned Lurelin Mine Forge Construct
2948, -3373, -0453
You can find this Forge Construct on the far southeast part of the Depths, with the closest Chasm being the Meda Mountain Chasm, and you will need to head relatively far south to find it. Offers One Crystallized Charge for Three Zonaite, and Offers One Large Crystallized Charged for Three Large Zonaite Chunks
Abandoned Lanayru Mine Forge Construct
3248, 0550, -0750
The best way to find this Forge Construct is by making your way to the Lanayru Wetlands Chasm and to the east. You'll want to grab the Uasnoj Lightroot and the Sekioam Lightroom, before winding through the southeast, and then back up north to grab the Kawagom Lightroot, where you can find this Forge. Offers One Crystallized Charge for Three Zonaite, and Offers One Large Crystallized Charged for Three Large Zonaite Chunks
