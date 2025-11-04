Ultimate ARC Raiders Weapons Tier List [PvP & PvE]

All guns ranked from best to worst in our ultimate ARC Raiders weapons tier list!

Which weapons you bring into a raid is one of the most important things in ARC Raiders, and it will often make or break your run. In the tier list below, we will explain what the best weapons are in ARC Raiders, both for PvP and PvE, their pros and cons, what makes them viable (attachments, higher tier, map, etc.), and how to create the best possible loadouts. Scroll down and let’s dive into the rankings!

RANKINGS: Weapons within a tier are sorted by rarity, and not by their power.

ARC Raiders Weapon Tier List [PvP]

META PVP WEAPONS S Bettina Vulcano Venator Anvil Il Toro VERY GOOD OR REQUIRE UPGRADES / ATTACHMENTS TO BE META A Bobcat Tempest Renegade Osprey Torrente Burletta GOOD OR REQUIRE UPGRADES / ATTACHMENTS TO BE VERY GOOD B Arpeggio Rattler Stitcher Kettle WEAK PVP WEAPONS C Jupiter Equalizer Hullcracker Ferro Hairpin

In the tier list above, we ranked all guns / weapons in ARC Raiders based on how good they are for PvP. Generally, higher-rarity weapons will be better when fully upgraded and with attachments. However, there are plenty of low-rarity weapons that are very viable, and might be better than the high-rarity ones early on, as upgrading them is much easier. More details about each weapon are further below.

ARC Raiders Weapon Tier List [PvE]

META PVE WEAPONS S Equalizer Jupiter Bettina Hullcracker Venator Anvil VERY GOOD PVE WEAPONS A Tempest Vulcano Torrente Renegade Osprey Arpeggio Il Toro Rattler Ferro DECENT PVE WEAPONS B Bobcat Burletta Kettle Stitcher Hairpin

In the tier list above, we ranked all guns / weapons in ARC Raiders based on how good they are for PvE. Unlike players, ARCs are much more predictable, and any weapon can work for destroying them, though some are a bit better than others. The main thing to consider is the weapon’s ARC Armor Penetration stat.

Weapon Ranking Summaries

Weapon Pros & Cons Ranking

Jupiter + Very high single-shot damage and high base range

+ One of the best long-range rifles in ARC Raiders

– A fully decked-out Osprey or Renegade will prove much more valuable

– It isn’t really that good for PvP, considering its high rarity PvP

C

PvE

S

Equalizer + One of the only weapons with Very Strong ARC Armor Penetration, specialized for PvE

+ Extremely good DPS against stronger ARCs, capable of melting them within seconds

– Lower DPS against players than most low-rarity guns makes it very bad for PvP PvP

C

PvE

S

Tempest + Very good recoil control and high base Magazine Size make it a menace at medium range

+ Doesn’t need upgrades or attachments to be fairly strong

– Has a lower DPS compared to most other meta guns like the Venator and Bettina

– Its high rarity makes it very difficult to find in raids PvP

A

PvE

A

Vulcano + By far the strongest close-range weapon in ARC Raiders

+ Insane one-shot Damage potential with 50 DMG per pellet

+ Works without upgrades/attachments, but is even more OP with them

– Doesn’t work that well at medium/long-range because of its wide pellet spread PvP

S

PvE

A

Bobcat + Very high Fire Rate and Magazine Size make it OP for close-range fights

+ Very easy to aim and use, especially when upgraded and equipped with attachments

+ One of the best end-game close-range weapons in ARC Raiders

– It isn’t really that strong without the upgrades/attachments

– Venator and some other lower-rarity weapons are as good but require less investment PvP

A

PvE

B

Bettina + A heavy assault rifle that specializes in melting ARCs due to its Strong ARC Armor Penetration

+ Extremely strong for PvP as well, due to its high base Damage and total DPS

+ Decent Range, Stability, and all other stats except for Weight

+ Doesn’t need any upgrades or attachments to be broken PvP

S

PvE

S

Hullcracker + One of the only weapons with Very Strong ARC Armor Penetration, specialized for PvE

+ Very high base Damage and DPS against ARCs

– Absolutely useless when used against other players PvP

C

PvE

S

Osprey + Has a built-in long-range scope and is one of the best long-range weapons in ARC Raiders

+ Excellent Range, Damage, Stability, and overall DPS

+ Moderate ARC Armor Penetration rate makes it very good for PvE

+ Upgrades reduce its chamber time, making it broken when fully decked out

– Very weak at close range because of high zoom/low Fire Rate PvP

A

PvE

A

Renegade + More agile and more versatile version of the Ferro

+ Works really well both in PvP and PvE because of its high stats and Moderate ARC Armor Penetration

+ Upgrades and attachments make its DPS and Fire Rate stats go through the roof

– Isn’t as OP on lower tiers as some other high-rarity rifles PvP

A

PvE

A

Venator + The most versatile and lightweight weapon in ARC Raiders

+ OP for both PvE and PvP because of its high Damage and other stats

+ Broken Fire Rate and DPS with attachments and upgrades

+ Shreds through everything and absolutely lethal at close/medium-range PvP

S

PvE

S

Torrente + One of the strongest close-range weapons in ARC Raiders

+ High Magazine Size, DPS, and full auto allow you to shred through players and even whole teams

+ Doesn’t require any upgrades at all to be really strong

+ Excellent for dealing with ARCs because of its high total damage and Moderate ARC Penetration

– Terrible recoil and spread without attachments make it underwhelming at medium range PvP

– One of the heaviest weapons in the game, with a very low Agility stat PvP

A

PvE

A

Anvil + One of the overall best low-cost/rairty weapons in ARC Raiders

+ Excellent Damage, Range, Stability, and all other stats

+ Just a more mobile and more versatile version of Ferro that dominates medium-range PvP

+ Has Strong ARC Armor Penetration, making it the best low-rarity PvE weapon

– Requires decent aim and maintaining distance to be effective PvP

S

PvE

S

Arpeggio + Decent all-around stats and high base Mag Size make it okay for both PvP and PvE

+ Extremely good for prolonged medium/long-range fights with attachments/upgrades

– Terrible at close range because of its low Fire Rate/DPS

– Requires attachments and upgrades to become really strong PvP

B

PvE

A

Burletta + A more lightweight version of Kettle with a smaller base magazine but much better reload speed

+ Good for both PvE and PvP, and easy to tap-fire accurately because of its low recoil

+ One of the overall best all-purpose low-rarity weapons in ARC Raiders

– Often requires multiple mag dumps without attachments to take down enemies

– Full-auto weapons/shotguns will dominate it at very close range PvP

A

PvE

B

Il Toro + One of the best weapons in ARC Raiders for very close-range PvP

+ Works extremely well indoors and in places where you can rush/flank enemies

– Absolutely useless and a huge liability for medium/long-range engagements

– Low base Fire Rate makes it underwhelming to use on lower tiers PvP

S

PvE

A

Hairpin + One of the best low-rarity weapons for dealing with smaller ARCs and PvE in general

+ Extremely stealthy and lightweight gun that doesn’t need any attachments

+ Use it on low-budget loadouts while looting/doing quests and avoiding other players

– Needs to be cocked before every shot, making its DPS and PvP performance terrible

– One of the overall worst guns in ARC Raiders, as it isn’t versatile at all PvP

C

PvE

B

Kettle + Extremely rewarding if you have a quick trigger finger and good aim

+ Slaps in medium-range PvP as it wastes little ammo and is very stable/accurate

– Tap-firing and tracking enemies accurately can be difficult for inexperienced players

– Low Bullet Velocity makes it unusable at longer ranges without upgrades

– Much longer reload time compared to Burletta and other comparable guns PvP

B

PvE

B

Rattler + One of the best low-rarity weapons for PvE because of its Moderate ARC Armor Penetration

+ Excellent range and recoil control compared to other assault rifles

+ Gains increased Mag Size on higher tiers, making it capable of mag-dumping and one-shotting in PvP

– Very long reload time and 10-round base magazine make it extremely weak in PvP on lower tiers

– Has one of the lowest overall DPSs out of all assault rifles PvP

B

PvE

A

Stitcher + One of the best close/medium-range low-rarity weapons for PvP

+ Excellent DPS and Agility compared to all other low-rarity weapons

+ Use it on low-budget PvP loadouts as a close-range option

– Recoil is difficult to control without attachments/on lower tiers

– Very low ARC Armor Penetration makes it not that good for tougher ARC enemies PvP

B

PvE

B

Ferro + One of the best low-rarity weapons for PvE due to its Strong ARC Armor Penetration

+ Works decently well in PvP as a single-shot opener/shield-breaker

+ Very high base Damage, Range, and Stability, without any need for upgrades/attachments

– Doesn’t work for PvP at all if you don’t have good aim and can’t hit your shots

– Very heavy compared to other weapons, allowing for less loot per raid without the proper skill tree choices PvP

C

PvE

A

What Are the Best Weapon Loadouts in ARC Raiders

In the table below, you’ll find the best weapon loadouts in ARC Raiders based on your progression level, with different-rarity meta guns. You’ll want to have one gun for PvP / close range and one gun for PvE / long range. Attachments, upgrades, and the rest of the kit are up to you and what you have available.

Weapon 1 Weapon 2 Notes

Bettina

Vulcano Bettina + Vulcano is similar to Bettina + Bobcat, though Vulcano doesn’t need as many upgrades/attachments as Bobcat to be OP. This is the budget end-game loadout that will outperform virtually everything else you encounter.

Bettina

Bobcat Bettina + Bobcat is by far the best end-game weapon loadout in ARC Raiders when both are fully decked out. Bobcat shreds everything at close range, while Bettina is a mid/long-range laser for both players and ARCs. The only downside is that it’s an expensive loadout to make.

Venator

Renegade Venator + Renegade is a combo with slightly less range compared to Venator + Osprey, but it provides much more DPS and quicker reloads for mid-range engagements. It’s a matter of preference which one you go for.

Venator

Osprey Venator + Osprey should be your top Rare weapon choices for mid/late-game in ARC Raiders, as both are good for PvE and PvP and absolutely shred through everything once fully upgraded / equipped with attachments. Plus, they are that much more rewarding if your aim is good.

Il Toro

Anvil Il Toro + Anvil is probably the most well-rounded Uncommon weapon combo, as Il Toro destroys in PvP at close range, while Anvil is good for PvE and chunking enemies from afar. The only issue is that both have long reloads, making it a bit hard to deal with whole squads alone.

Burletta

Anvil Burletta + Anvil is one of the go-to combos for Uncommon weapons, as both of them work regardless of the enemy type, and if you can upgrade them a bit and put on a few attachments, you’ll be destroying other players.

Stitcher

Ferro Stitcher + Ferro is the perfect early-game combo that covers both your PvE and PvP needs. Both weapons work without any upgrades or attachments and are generally good until you start using Uncommon+ weapons.

ARC Raiders Weapons Tier List FAQ

Q: What are the best weapons for PvP in ARC Raiders? A: The best weapons for PvP are Bettina, Vulcano, Bobcat, Venator, Renegade, Ospray, Il Toro, and Anvil.

Q: What are the best weapons for PvE in ARC Raiders? A: The best weapons for PvE are Equalizer, Jupiter, Bettina, Hullcracker, Venator, and Anvil.

Q: What are the best end-game weapon loadouts? A: The best end-game loadouts (Rare / Epic weapons) are Bettina + Vulcano, Bettina + Bobcat, Venator + Renegade, and Venator + Osprey.

Q: What are the best early-game weapon loadouts? A: The best early-game loadouts (Common / Uncommon weapons) are Il Toro + Anvil, Burletta + Anvil, and Stitcher + Ferro.

Q: What are the best low-rarity weapons in ARC Raiders? A: The best Common / Uncommon weapons are Anvil, Il Toro, Burletta, Ferro, and Stitcher.

And that does it for our ARC Raiders weapons / guns tier list. For more helpful content, including our ARC Raiders trinkets guide and ARC Raiders quest items guide, be sure to visit the Guides category here on Gamepur!

