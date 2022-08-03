The 10 best anime skins in Fortnite

Fortnite players cannot go wrong with spending V-Bucks on one of the battle royale’s many anime skins. Their character models have unique art styles that greatly differ from the game’s typical skin designs and they tend to come off as much more light-hearted and playful. However, with new anime skins now being released more often, it is easy to forget which reign supreme. Here are the 10 best anime skins currently in Fortnite, listed in alphabetical order.

Chigusa

Appearing awfully similar to Rainbow Six Siege’s Ela, the animated Chigusa is a female character decked out in SWAT gear. This includes a black bulletproof vest and a matching baseball cap. As most of her body is covered by a gray raincoat, Chigusa can also be terribly difficult to spot from a distance. This advantage alone has made the skin a must-have, and luckily, she frequents the Item Shop often. Chigusa, along with two other excellent anime skins, is exclusively available in the Cyber Infiltration Pack, a bundle that has made 103 shop appearances since April 2021.

Erisa

Erisa is an Epic-rarity skin that is known for her myriad of outfit combinations. In her basic form, she sports a pair of cat ears, a black leotard, and sharp brass knuckles. However, as she was a part of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, players could work their way up to unlock her optional helmet and cape. These accessories can even change colors when Erisa wears an alternative outfit, such as any of her three glowing Super Level styles.

Kakashi Hatake

You don’t have to be a Naruto fan to love how well Kakashi Hatake’s look translates to the battle royale. The legendary shinobi’s base skin features his signature army green vest with a blue jumpsuit underneath. With his additional outfit styles, players can choose to sub out his Leaf Village headband for either a terrifying cat mask or a completely bare face. The cosmetic has made over 30 shop appearances since its debut in late 2021, so skin collectors should prepare to see it once again very soon.

Lexa

Don’t be mistaken by Lexa’s rather bland appearance. The skin has become a highly valuable anime skin due to her Hunter Protocol Emote. Once activated in-game, the Emote dresses Lexa in an Iron Man-inspired body suit within the blink of an eye. The armored suit’s color will also vary depending on which alternative style you choose to wear with Lexa. Unfortunately, the skin and Emote were only obtainable through the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, making Lexa one of the rarest cosmetics on this list.

Megumi

Also included in Cyber Infiltration Pack, Megumi is another anime skin to dawn a combat uniform. Her outfit features a purple crop-top as well as hot pink military pants with grenade and med kit holsters. Though, Megumi becomes arguably the coolest skin in the bundle when accounting for her array of colorful arm tattoos. Once the Cyber Infiltration Pack does return to the store, you can expect to give up just 2,200 V-Bucks for its three skins and additional accessories.

Naruto Uzumaki

This wouldn’t be a credible list without the most popular anime skin of all: Naruto Uzumaki. Although its design does lack some detail, players cannot help but be enamored when spotting the character in-game. Naruto’s Epic-rarity outfit dazzles his iconic black and orange Leaf Village jumpsuit, while its alternative style places the character in an orange coat and a white cape. Despite being listed at a steep 1,500 V-Bucks, the crossover skin does come packaged with his dedicated Scroll Back Bling. Naturo was last available in the Item Shop in July 2022, and anime fans will probably see it again before the end of the year.

Orin

Similar to Chigusa, Orin is known to have a gameplay advantage of his own. Although the character wears just a t-shirt and jeans, its slim figure can make it nearly impossible for enemies to get a well-placed shot. Better yet, those who purchase the skin will also be gifted the Mechafusion Jumpkit, a Back Bling that disperses strips of orange energy waves behind Orin. The anime skin can be found in Item Shop on average of every 36 days and is priced at 1,200 V-Bucks.

Reina

Introduced in December 2021, Reina is the battle royale’s only Christmas-themed anime skin. The female character celebrates the holiday with a traditional Santa coat and short reindeer antlers; though, with a closer look, she is more threatening than she first appears. That is because the skin’s holstered clips of ammo and eye patch make it evident Reina has survived her fair share of firefights. Reina hasn’t been available since her debut, but it is likely she will make her return next holiday season for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Yuki

The Cyber Infiltration Pack is truly a trifecta of delightful anime skins, especially with the inclusion of Yuki. Unlike her counterparts, Yuki is depicted as a young female student with a puffy winter coat that matches her white high-top shoes. She is the only character from the set to have an additional outfit — a style that removes Yuki’s hood to reveal her wearing a large pair of headphones. The Cyber Infiltration Pack even lends owners the SL1C3 Harvesting Tool which shares the same colors as her accessories.

Zoe Clash

Zoe Clash could certainly be in contention for the most adorable Fortnite skin, as well. The Rare cosmetic comes with a belly-high sports jacket, black basketball kicks, and sleek white pants. She is even accompanied by the Sgt. Shiba Back Bling, a massive, stuffed animal that covers her entire back. That said, it is tough to say when Zoe and Shiba will be available again. The cosmetics were last a part of the Mainframe Break Starter Pack that could only be bought during the duration of Chapter 3 Season 2.