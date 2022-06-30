The 10 best free Fortnite skins, ranked

Although most of the skins in Fortnite are only obtainable by spending V-Bucks, Epic Games hands out free skins that are as good as the paid ones every now and then. Whether the free skin is obtainable by completing challenges or by participating in specific events, these are always a welcome addition to any collection. Through the years, several free skins have been released, and in this article, we will be listing the ten best ones.

10. Rainbow Racer

Image via Epic Games

While most skins in the list are no more obtainable due to them being tied to exclusive events, players can still get the Rainbow Racer for free. Although it might not be as fancy as the other skins, it sure looks better than the default skin. To obtain the skin, simply refer the game to a friend and hit 60 Level on both accounts.

9. Wooly Warrior

Image via Epic Games

Handed out during the first-ever Winterfest in Fortnite (2019), Wooly Warrior exudes cozy vibes. The skin depicts Winterfest Queen wearing a wooly mammoth costume, an extinct ice-age creature, and one of the main characters in the Ice Age movies.

8. Krisabelle

Image via Epic Games

Kirsabelle is another Winterfest (2021) skin that players got through Presents. The skin is a Christmas-themed remake of Isabelle and was released in Chapter 3: Season 1. It is no longer obtainable, although interested players can buy other Isabelle skins of the Oakwitch Academy Set from the item shop.

7. Ruby Shadows

Image via Epic Games

Awarded to those for free who completed the Street Shadows Challenge in Shadows in Chapter 2: Season 6, Ruby Shadows is undoubtedly one of the best free skins in Fortnite. In addition to receiving the skin for completing the challenge, players also got Ruby’s Back Bling, Glider, and Harvesting Tool. Unfortunately, players cannot get the skin for free anymore; however, it can be bought from the item shop with the Street Shadows Bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks.

6. Tart Tycoon

Image via Epic Games

The iconic Tart Tycoon skin was released by Epic Games in 2020 after Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store. As part of the #Free Fortnite movement, the skin was given out to anyone that managed to get 10 points in the Free Fortnite Cup. Although Epic Games lost the lawsuit against Apple, the whole fiasco yielded a fantastic troll skin.

5. Lt. Evergreen

Image via Epic Games

The Winterfest 2019 not only gave players Wooly Warrior but also Lt. Evergreen. The skin represents the festive season perfectly as it shows the Jonesy character model wearing a Christmas tree costume. Lt. Evergreen is unique because it is the only free skin in the game with Built-In Emote.

4. Blackheart

Image via Epic Games

Chapter 1: Season 8 battlepass was free for every player; hence, every skin in the battlepass was also obtainable for free. Blackheart is one of the very few Legendary skins that players could get for free simply by reaching Tier 1 of the battlepass. Furthermore, the skin came in three different styles and could be upgraded upto eight times.

3. Hybrid

Image via Epic Games

Hybrid is another skin that players could get for free through Chapter 1: Season 8 battlepass. The skin comes in four variations and can be upgraded to the fourth tier. Like the Blackheart skin, players needed to hit Tier 1 in the battlepass to unlock the skin.

2. Snowmando

Image via Epic Games

Apart from killing foes on the battlefield, this snowman-esque fighter is a big fan of hot cocoa. The Epic skin was awarded to players who completed 9 out of 14 Operation: Snowdown challenges in Chapter 2: Season 5.

1. Polar Peely

Image via Epic Games

Although Peely, one of the most popular skins ever released in Fortnite, is tied to battlepass, players got a winter-themed reskin of it during Winterfest 2021. Polar Peely utilizes the original Peely model, the only difference being the blue color and a hint of frost.