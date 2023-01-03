The 10 best strikers in FIFA 23

When it comes to scoring goals, Strikers are the go-to footballers on the pitch. If you want to put up numbers in FIFA 23’s Career Mode or FIFA Ultimate Team, an elite striker would help quite a bit. You might be wondering which strikers are the best in FIFA 23. There are a number of elite attackers, so let’s go over our list of the top ten in this year’s game. If you’re checking for FUT players, keep in mind that this ranking is their base card only. You’ll get a decent idea of who to look for, but EA can change players’ stats at will, giving you even more options.

10. Romelu Lukaku

OVR : 86

: 86 Club: Inter Milan

Last season was a rough one for striker Romelu Lukaku, a talented attacker who failed to meet expectations with Chelsea. Back with Inter Milan, Lukaku still remains one of FIFA 23’s highest-rated strikers. Lukaku is a well-balanced striker, as he has at least an 80 or higher in Pace (80), Physical (82), and Shooting (85). The 29-year-old, much like Moreno and Aspas, also possesses a 4-star Weak Foot.

9. Ciro Immobile

OVR : 86

: 86 Club: Lazio

We stay in Serie A, as the next striker on our list is Lazio (Latium) attacker Ciro Immobile. Immobile possesses a fine Dribbling (80) rating, but the real draw here is his ability to move about the pitch and finish. The 32-year-old’s ratings set includes 86 Pace and 85 Sprint Speed, and an overall Shooting rating of 87. Arguably the best striker in the Serie A, Immobile should serve FIFA players quite well this year.

8. Chris Nkunku

OVR : 86

: 86 Club: RB Leipzig

We now move to Christopher Nkunku, a CF who can also lineup as a striker in FIFA 23. Nkunku broke out last season for RB Leipzig, and possesses some very powerful tools in his arsenal. Nkunku is one of the few players in FIFA 23 who has 5-star Skill Moves, and that goes along with a stay layout that includes 81 Shooting, 88 Pace, and 88 Dribbling.

7. Lautaro Martinez

OVR : 86

: 86 Club: Inter Milan

Lukaku isn’t the only Inter Milan striker to make this list. 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Lautaro Martinez is also here. Martinez is not the best passer, but the 24-year-old makes up for this with solid Dribbling (85) and Shooting (83) stats. The Milan attacker also possesses one of the higher Physical (85) ratings that can be found on this list.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo

OVR : 88

: 88 Club: Manchester United

It’s been a turbulent past few months for football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. While still listed as a Manchester United attacker, the 37-year-old is now a part of Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia. Even though Ronaldo is no longer on a top team, the Portuguese sensation still can get it done on the virtual pitch. Very few in the game can match his 4-star Weak Foot, 5-star Skill Moves, and 91 Shooting ratings.

5. Harry Kane

OVR : 89

: 89 Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs striker Harry Kane is one of the world’s best, in terms of putting balls past goalkeepers. The Englishman will have no problem doing that in FIFA 23, thanks to a 91 Shooting attribute. However, one weakness in Kane’s game is Pace. Kane has the lowest Pace (69) ratings that can be found among players on this list, but his positioning and skill in the box makes up for it.

4. Erling Haaland

OVR : 89

: 89 Club: Manchester City

One of the youngest players on this list, Erling Haaland has developed into a dominant striker. Haaland has an incredible Pace (89)/Shooting (91) combination, not to mention a very respectable Physical (87) stat. It’s also worth noting that the Manchester City attacker is also considered a “Lengthy” player, an archetype that has become quite meta-relevant in FIFA 23.

3. Karim Benzema

OVR : 91

: 91 Club: Real Madrid

Much like fellow Frenchman Chris Nkunku, Real Madrid CF Karim Benzema can also lineup as a striker. Benzema has been one of the world’s elite goal scorers over the past few seasons, and that’s reflected in his FIFA 23 ratings. Benzema’s stats include 87 Dribbling, 88 Shooting, and 4-stars in both Skill Moves and Weak Foot.

2. Robert Lewandowski

OVR : 91

: 91 Club: FC Barcelona

Now with FC Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski can still light up opposing teams’ goalkeepers. Lewandowski has terrific Dribbling (86) stats, to go along with a fantastic 91 Shooting rating. The Polish attacker doesn’t have the best Pace (75) rating, but it is more than serviceable in FIFA 23.

1. Kylian Mbappe

OVR : 91

: 91 Club: PSG

We can’t finish this list without the cover athlete, Kylian Mbappe. It’s hard to find a flaw in Mbappe’s game, as the 23-year-old’s rating layout includes 80 Passing, 89 Shooting, 92 Dribbling, and 97 Pace. Mbappe has essentially everything one would want out of an elite striker, and that includes Weak Foot (4) and Skill Moves (5).

Ratings via SoFIFA.