The 10 rarest Gliders in Fortnite, and how to get them

Every Glider cosmetic in Fortnite may be given a rarity label, such as Epic and Legendary, but these are not entirely accurate. This is because Gliders of all rarities have been exclusive to Battle Passes, promotions, and even events that have been dead and gone for a long while. As a result, fans who have been loyal to the battle royale since its early access days may have the most sacred flyers of all. This guide will breakdown the 10 Gliders that are truly the rarest, listed in alphabetical order.

What are the rarest Gliders in Fortnite?

Aerial Assault One

Starting the list with the absolute rarest, Aerial Assault One was first introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1. To further prove its age, the Glider could only be obtained for 500 V-Bucks from the Season Shop, a long-retired menu that paved the way for the Item Shop and Battle Pass system. The cosmetic bears the classic Glider design and is painted in basic camouflage to match the equally rare Aerial Assault Trooper skin.

Blue Streak

Blue Streak is extraordinarily rare for several reasons. For one, it was the first to be given away through a promotion, as it released in Season 2. Moreover, the cosmetic was granted to only PS4 owners who had a PlayStation Plus membership and were required to redeem the item through the console’s store. Despite its long list of barriers, Blue Streak’s appearance is nothing special, offering just as little as its name will have you imagine.

Discovery

Although its own promotion ran for almost two years, Discovery’s rarity stems from it only being available to those who purchased the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 phones before July 2020. This essentially makes the Glider one of the most expensive to date, considering the steep cost of either device. Some may have found the purchase worth it, as Discovery rocks an animated starry night pattern that has yet to be replicated.

Founder’s Umbrella

Upon the game’s initial launch, players were given the opportunity to purchase the Save the World mode and a batch of exclusive cosmetics from one of the many Founder’s Pack bundles. The DLC even included Founder’s Umbrella, a camouflaged Glider rewarded once a Founder secures their first victory in a battle royale mode. Unfortunately, as all Founder’s Packs were discontinued in June 2020, this old school cosmetic has earned a spot on the list.

Get Down!

Get Down! is proof that Battle Passes have delivered excellent Gliders from the very start. It was the first of its kind that could be unlocked from the system, as it was rewarded to players who reached Tier 14 in Season 2. Although its shape is fairly standard, Get Down! features a disco ball-themed parachute and glowing lights on its front side.

High Octane

The sleek, black High Octane could be considered the hardest to earn from a Battle Pass. Rather than requiring Battle Stars or a certain Tier, the Glider could only be unlocked once Season 2 pass owners completed five of its seven challenges. To make things even more difficult, these challenges were only received after players reached Tier 100. High Octane isn’t likely to ever come to the Item Shop, but the 500 V-Buck Chaos Glider does make for a decent substitute.

Mako

With shark jaws painted onto its wings, it is a shame Mako will never see the light of day again. The Uncommon cosmetic was yet another to be featured in Season 1’s Season Shop, but players had to spend 500 V-Bucks and reach Level 25 to have it. Even though we would love to see it earn a recolored variant, that probably isn’t bound to happen. Since Mako was introduced, Fortnite has upped its creativity with actual shark Gliders, like Laser Chomp and Sail Shark.

Raptor

Out of these Gliders, the Raptor has the best chance of returning to the battle royale — but potential buyers shouldn’t hold their breath. The item first arrived in the Season Shop in Season 1 and went on to appear in the Item Shop for multiple seasons after. Although it had gotten fans’ hopes up, it has not been in a single shop rotation in over 1,500 days. If it miraculously returns, prepare to spend 500 V-Bucks on Raptor.

Sir Glider the Brave

Sir Glider the Brave is not only rare, it is a part of the game’s beloved Fort Knights set. Obtainable through the Glider-filled Season 2 Battle Pass, the cosmetic debuted alongside the Blue Squire skin and Squire Shield Back Bling, both of which share the Glider’s insignia and color palette. As a Battle Pass exclusive, Sir Glider the Brave is not expected to ever come at the cost of V-Bucks, but the set’s Red Knight skin does tend to land in the Item Shop about once a month.

Snowflake

Season 2 will forever be known for its large amount of Battle Pass Gliders, though one cannot forget about its Snowflake Umbrella. As the season began in December 2017, the umbrella included an icy blue top that displayed a collection of white flakes. However, the Common cosmetic was only gifted to those who were able to win a match while Season 2 was still around.