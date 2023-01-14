The 5 best offbrand Fortnite games to play online

There may not be a single game that has lifted an entire genre to become a cultural phenomenon quite like Fortnite has done for battle royales. From its building mechanics to the groundbreaking battle pass system, the title’s features have inspired the creation of several apparent look-a-likes. Although most fall flat when finding their own identity, there are some games that have managed to make a name for themselves. Here are the five best offbrand Fortnite games to play and how they differ from the battle royale, listed in alphabetical order.

What are the best offbrand Fortnite games?

1v1.lol

Image via JustPlay.LOL

Despite having its own pixelated art style, 1v1.lol mimics Fortnite in more ways than one. The online title features a 15-player battle royale mode, custom box fights, and of course, a 1v1 mode — all of which you can build and loot in. It is also quite generous to players who want to build their cosmetic collection, as skins can either be bought with LOL coins or earned from spinning its shop’s prize wheel on a daily basis.

Build Royale

Image via Rivet Gaming

There is a reason why Build Royale always seems to have hundreds of players online at a time. The flash game shakes up Fortnite’s formula by providing players a unique top-down camera angle and a batch of strange, deadly weapons all of its own. Though, there are several familiar features to it as well. Those needing to dodge gunfire can build structures in any way they see fit. Additionally, you will discover a wealth of structures already standing, as its map bears a collection of diverse locations.

Krunker

Image via Krunker

Krunker is an all-in-one shooter that arguably offers more than even the game that inspired it. Aside from a battle royale Last Man Standing mode, players can also delve into Free-For-All, Team Deathmatch, and even Hardpoint modes. The game also separates itself with the unique twist of giving each character choice only a specific set of weapons to choose from, leaving players to decide how they go about each match.

Strucid

Image via Roblox

If you are looking an excellent Fortnite alternative on Xbox, PC, or mobile, your focus should be on nothing but Roblox’s own Strucid. Amassing over 491 million visits, the title has a colorful art style and exquisite building mechanics, combining to make for one addicting shooter on the platform. Better yet, the title also uses battle pass and shop features to lend players brand new skins almost every day, ranging from monsters to military soldiers.

Zombs Royale

Screenshot by Gamepur

As one of the most popular flash games on the market, Zombs Royale has gathered a massive following for turning Fortnite’s success into a solid 2D experience. Similar to the latter, the game manages to uphold 100-player matches with a gigantic map and more than dozen diverse weapons to discover each season. However, what is most impressive about Zombs Royale is that it’s updated almost every month, offering a new season, battle pass, and gameplay mechanics — ultimately indicating that it has no signs of slowing down.