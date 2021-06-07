The Bell Claymore – Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, ascension materials

The Bell Claymore is a solid option for users who rely on heavy shield use as part of their kit. The Bell is capable of turning incoming damage into a shield based on maximum health. As such, it is especially useful on characters like Noelle, Beidou, and Xinyan.

This is a four-star Claymore that is only obtainable through the Wish system.

The Bell Stats

Rarity – 4 Stars

ATK – 42 at base level

Secondary Stat – HP

Secondary Stat level – 9%

Taking DMG generates a. shield which absorbs DMG up to 20% of Max HP. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s. While protected by the shield, the character gains 12% increased DMG.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Bell, you will need the following Materials: