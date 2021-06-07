The Bell Claymore – Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, ascension materials
When sword and shield combine.
The Bell Claymore is a solid option for users who rely on heavy shield use as part of their kit. The Bell is capable of turning incoming damage into a shield based on maximum health. As such, it is especially useful on characters like Noelle, Beidou, and Xinyan.
This is a four-star Claymore that is only obtainable through the Wish system.
The Bell Stats
- Rarity – 4 Stars
- ATK – 42 at base level
- Secondary Stat – HP
- Secondary Stat level – 9%
Taking DMG generates a. shield which absorbs DMG up to 20% of Max HP. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s. While protected by the shield, the character gains 12% increased DMG.
Ascension Materials
To upgrade the Bell, you will need the following Materials:
|Level 20
|Tile of Decarabian’s Tower x3, Heavy Horn x3, Whopperflower Nectar x2
|Level 40
|Debris of Decarabian’s City x3, Heavy Horn x12, Whopperflower Nectar x8
|Level 50
|Debris of Decarabian’s City x6, Black Bronze Horn x6, Shimmering Nectar x6
|Level 60
|Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic x3, Black Bronze Horn x12, Shimmering Nectar x9
|Level 70
|Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic x6, Black Crystal Horn x9, Energy Nectar x6
|Level 80
|Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream x4, Black Crystal Horn x18, Energy Nectar x12