The Bell Claymore – Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, ascension materials

When sword and shield combine.

Genshin Impact

The Bell Claymore is a solid option for users who rely on heavy shield use as part of their kit. The Bell is capable of turning incoming damage into a shield based on maximum health. As such, it is especially useful on characters like Noelle, Beidou, and Xinyan.

This is a four-star Claymore that is only obtainable through the Wish system.

The Bell Stats

  • Rarity – 4 Stars
  • ATK – 42 at base level
  • Secondary Stat – HP
  • Secondary Stat level – 9%

Taking DMG generates a. shield which absorbs DMG up to 20% of Max HP. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s. While protected by the shield, the character gains 12% increased DMG.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Bell, you will need the following Materials:

Level 20Tile of Decarabian’s Tower x3, Heavy Horn x3, Whopperflower Nectar x2
Level 40Debris of Decarabian’s City x3, Heavy Horn x12, Whopperflower Nectar x8
Level 50Debris of Decarabian’s City x6, Black Bronze Horn x6, Shimmering Nectar x6
Level 60Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic x3, Black Bronze Horn x12, Shimmering Nectar x9
Level 70Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic x6, Black Crystal Horn x9, Energy Nectar x6
Level 80Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream x4, Black Crystal Horn x18, Energy Nectar x12

