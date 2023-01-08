The best Armarouge moveset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Armarouge is one of the special Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It has great attack, special attack, defense, and speed stats, making it ideal for many situations, like when you need to deal quick special damage. Armarouge is undoubtedly one of the best Pokémons you can use, but you still need the right moves. This guide will help you pick the best moveset for Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The four best moves for Armarouge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best moves for Armarouge are Armor Cannon, Aura Sphere, Psychic, and Energy Ball. These moves give this Pokémon great coverage with fire, psychic, grass, and fighting-type attacks. Using these moves, you can go against many Pokémon types easily.

Armor Cannon

Armor Cannon is Armarouge’s signature attack, where it throws its armor as blazing fireballs to damage the enemy. This attack deals a massive amount of damage to the enemy, but it lowers Armarouge’s defense and special defense. This is your main move, but be careful not to overuse it.

Aura Sphere

Aura Sphere is a great risk-free move for Armarouge as it never misses the target. When you use it, Armarouge fires an aura bean from the deep power within its body to always hit the enemy. The only downside of this move is that it does not do much damage, but it is still a decent attack on some enemies.

Psychic

Psychic is a great attack for lowering enemy health and special defense. When Armarouge uses it, it fires a strong telekinesis force to damage the enemy and sometimes lower their special defense stat, making this move ideal for certain situations.

Energy Ball

Last we have Energy Ball, similar to psychic, but it’s a grass-type attack. Armarouge takes power from nature and fires it to the enemy to lower their health and sometimes special defense. You can use this or Psychic depending on the Pokémon you are up against.