The Artist is one of many Killers in Dead By Daylight with a tragic backstory. The tale of how she came to work for The Entity is filled with a lot of pain. Luckily, playing as her is pretty fun. Here is our recommendation for the best Artist build in Dead By Daylight to help you win every match.

The best build for The Artist in Dead By Daylight

When playing The Artist, we want to slow down the repair progress for Generators as much as possible. We also want to use one of the most useful Killer perks in the game. To accomplish that, here are the perks we recommend equipping:

Barbeque & Chilli (The Cannibal) – When you put a Survivor on a Hook, any of their teammates that are a certain distance away from the Hook will be revealed to you.

Grim Embrace (The Artist) – After putting each Survivor on a Hook for the first time, all Generators will be blocked off for 20 seconds. The Obsession is also revealed to you.

Pop Goes the Weasel (The Clown) – After hooking a Survivor, damaging a Generator will instantly set it back 20%.

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance (The Artist) – Four random Hooks are made into Scourge Hooks at the beginning of the match. When you put a Survivor on one, the Generator with the most progress explodes. This damages it and causes it to recede. Anyone working on that Generator will scream and reveal themselves.

With the above perks, you will make life much more difficult and frustrating for the Survivors. They allow you to focus on just using your crows to harm and track down all remaining Survivors. The more you delay the Survivor’s investment in the Generators, the more chances you have to take them down.