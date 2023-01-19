The five best Fortnite toys worth buying

Fortnite is currently the biggest video game in the world and arguably the biggest of all time. Players from around the globe of all ages hop on a wide array of platforms to enjoy the battle royale in all its glory. As such, the game’s developer, Epic Games, is capitalizing on its success with the merchandise — most notably, toys that emulate some of Fortnite’s most popular items and weapons. However, some look and perform better than others. So, which ones should you buy?

What are the best Fortnite toys?

Fortnite Skull Trooper Premium Action Figure

Image via McFarlane Toys

With any popular game, there are bound to be action figures made. Since Fortnite features a wide range of characters with many skins, it’s only right that one of the most popular toys is an action figure. Produced by McFarlane Toys, this action figure is of the Skull Trooper skin introduced in the very first season of Fortnite. Also on the action figure is a pickaxe, back bling, and the game’s well-known bolt action sniper rifle.

Fortnite Victory Royale Series Fade Mask

Image via Hasbro, Inc.

Do you enjoy cosplay? This item will undoubtedly help you in bringing the world of Fortnite to life. This collectible mask is modeled after Fade, a popular game character. This Fortnite mask has a game-accurate design and premium detail, so you’ll be able to proudly wear it at conventions and other fan gatherings.

Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite – Ryu and Brite Bomber Pack

Image via Funko Inc.

Funko Pop!s are some of the most well-known action figure producers in the world. The company is famous for turning cultural phenomena into figures with tiny bodies and big heads. So, naturally, they have many Fortnite options to choose from. However, we will go with Ryu and Brite since this pack gives you a collectible from both worlds, Fortnite and the classic game Street Fighter.

Loot Llama Plushie

Image via Jazwares

Loot llamas are popular among Fortnite players because they contain precious resources. This plushie brings this loot box to life (or at least tries to), allowing you to cuddle it after losing a match or celebrating a win. Whatever the reason, it’s difficult to dislike this adorable plushie toy.

NERF Fortnite Compact SMG Motorized Blaster

Image via Hasbro, Inc.

As Fortnite is a game that depends mostly on guns and shooting, it makes sense that a gun is one of the most well-liked toys. NERF, of course, is famous for making plastic weapons that shoot foam bullets. The Nerf Fortnite Compact SMG blaster is the perfect tool for recreating your epic matches in real life. This motorized, eight-dart blasting replica comes in Ultra Red Wrap and packs serious firepower with its acceleration button that launches one dart at a time or unleashes all 8 darts simultaneously when held down.

