The best FSS Hurricane attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta – FSS Hurricane class setup

The FSS Hurricane’s power over all other SMGs in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer beta is immeasurable, to say the very least. In terms of damage, it is the strongest in the category, and the gun lends plenty of mobility benefits. However, like most other weapons, it does have a few faults when it comes to its handling, but fixing these is much easier than it appears. Here are the best attachments for the FSS Hurricane in the MW2 beta.

Best loadout and class setup for the FSS Hurricane in the MW2 beta

If you have yet to unlock it, you can nab the FSS Hurricane once the FTAC Recon battle rifle has reached Level 16. Once that is done, the loadout it needs is one that calms the kick but continues to uphold a stellar aim-down-sights time. You will then find the weapon performs well at both close and medium ranges, which is incredibly handy on Invasion maps as well as on the sprawling Valderas Museum. The FSS Hurricane’s best attachments and class setup can be found listed and pictured below.

Barrel : FSS-X7

: FSS-X7 Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock : Demo Fade Pro

: Demo Fade Pro Rear Grip : Xten Grip

: Xten Grip Perk Package: Double Time, E.O.D., Fast Hands, and High Alert

The add-ons that will contribute the most to this loadout are the FSS-X7 barrel and Demo Fade Pro stock. Both bolster the weapon’s recoil control enough so that the Hurricane barely moves while firing, and the FSS-X7 even supplies a silencer — so there’s no need for a muzzle. We advise anyone working their way up to unlock the Demo Fade Pro avoid all other stocks before it. These only worsen the vertical recoil in return for a small bonus to your ADS time, making them pointless due to their inability to help hit targets.

The Demo Fade Pro does take away a bit out of your rapid ADS and movement times away, though the Xten rear grip‘s speed handling bonus does counteract this. One attachment that will surprise you is the FSS Sharkin 90, an underbarrel that lends stability when firing on the move. This proves most worthy when popping in and out of cover, sliding, and diving in the midst of gunfights. Lastly, the Cronen Mini Red Dot is an optic that you can unlock fairly soon with the Hurricane and has a 1.0x zoom that best supports the gun’s close-range abilities.

Related: All weapons you can edit in Gunsmith in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

As for your Perk Package, it should be one that gives you the upper hand in close combat and increases your movement speed time. Double Time does exactly the latter, while the E.O.D. and High Alert perks ensure you won’t be vulnerable to nearby enemy fire and explosives. It also wouldn’t hurt to have the Fast Hands Bonus Perk, enabling you to reload your entire clip in just over a second.