The best hangout rooms in Rec Room

Rec Room’s rec center hub certainly has plenty of activities to take part in, but they can get old after a while. Luckily, there are hundreds of hangout rooms players can browse through in the Play menu, with many having games that aren’t found in the main hub. So, to save you and your friends the time it takes to find the perfect meetup place, here are the 10 custom-made hangouts that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

CozyChillhop

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: AppleJuce0

CozyChillhop comes in the form of a three-floor condo with more rooms than we can count. Although its music is perfect for a chill hangout, its popularity is primarily due to it having an aquarium, movie theater, and tons of interactive objects.

CrescentCliff

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: @Carthay

CrescentCliff is almost always in the game’s featured playlist and it isn’t hard to see why. It holds a handful of well-designed hangout spots, full of gondolas and campfires. Better yet, players can leave the cliff and head down to its beach to participate in an exciting parasailing game.

DuckysPenthouse

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: @egGraciepoo

This highrise penthouse is more of a hangout than it is a game room, as it is one of Rec Room’s most relaxing creations. The location offers five unique, fully-furnished rooms with a gorgeous view of a glowing city skyline and some soothing music to go along with the setting.

KlosKondo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: @Klo

If there was such a thing as a virtual Starbucks, we would have to imagine it would look something like KlosKondo. This hangout bears a small indoor area where players can get food, listen to music, and discover unique items. Meanwhile, its backyard provides a campfire, drawing board, and even a basketball court.

KrustyRecKrab

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: @Trooper8059

Possibly the best hangout there is, KrustyRecKrab is almost an exact mirror of Spongebob Squarepants‘ Krusty Krab and Chum Bucket. From Mr. Krab’s Office to Plankton and Karen’s laboratory, visitors will discover dozens of easter eggs and detailed settings from the show. Better yet, players can explore to find and equip costumes based on the popular cast of characters.

LuxyNightClub

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: @AdamShah

This bright party area is more of a roleplay location than anything else but still makes for a great meetup spot. With over 2.3 million visits to its name, LuxyNightClub has three floors that players can interact with and even allows them to play as a bartender or DJ.

MacDonaldsRP_

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: @TheAceCrafts

Although the spelling may be off, the accuracy surely is not. This replica McDonalds hangout offers everything from a selection of driveable vehicles, a drive-thru, a sizeable dining area, and, of course, fast food. The map may be smaller than most would expect, but there’s a lot packed in.

PartyVenueDeluxe

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: Ranenbauer

If you’re searching for activities to keep you busy in just one hangout, look no further than PartyVenueDeluxe. Not only is its lobby one gigantic playground with slides and swings, but its arcade area is a must-see. Here, players can jump into a collection of classic arcade games to win tickets and earn exclusive gear.

PinewoodPark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: @Ranenbuaer

Quality hangout rooms are those that allow players to interact with most of its environment, and Pinewood Park is just that. It is centered around a towering playground themed after a castle, while being circled by a full-size basketball court, a merry-go-round, and a jungle gym. If that’s not enough, players can also purchase and use items in the location, such as confetti guns, rockets, and a boulder-sized ham.

TacoLakeHouse

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator: @AfewGoodTacos

With close to two million visits, TacoLakeHouse may be one of the most detailed creations in all of the game. The hangout is a two-story lakefront lodge cabin that features a campground, trampoline, and several beach activities.