The best Iron Treads and Great Tusk Donphan fanart from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans

Every time a new Pokémon is revealed for Scarlet and Violet versions, fans draw up their own renditions of the new additions. Between all the cute little creatures, bigger beasts, and regional forms, there’s a ton of fanart out there.

This time, we got a double dose of new Pokémon. The long-awaited Paradox forms have been confirmed, giving certain species new past and future looks. The first one to be shown is Donphan, whose alternate forms have been dubbed Great Tusk and Iron Treads. The former is a bit like a woolly mammoth, while the latter almost resembles a living tank. Here’s some of the best fanart we’ve seen in celebration of these two new forms. It’s ‘Donphanart,’ if you will.

Related: The best Gimmighoul fanart from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans

We’ll start with this nice, almost crayon-like drawing of Great Tusk from @cornbeefu. The new forms have some fans divided, but it seems the ancient variant is currently edging out its future cousin.

For example, here’s another Great Tusk treatment from @MExplorer99. They went with that form because Iron Treads looked “a bit too derpy.”

Donphan is my favorite Johto mon So happy we FINALLY get a "evolution" the violet one looks abit too derpy to me but i LOVE Great Tusk and recreated art for it#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonSV #pokemonfanart pic.twitter.com/2DkcVfk0fF — OmegaV (@MExplorer99) November 8, 2022

@zuccnini drew Great Tusk Donphan alongside its pre-evolution, the adorable little Danphy. Those baby elephants get really big when they grow up!

Shifting into the other camp now, we have these two comparison drawings by @LloydRatatoskr. As they point out, Dr. Eggman would definitely go for the robotic Iron Treads over Great Tusk.

El doctor Eggman tuvo algo que ver aquí?? 😆

No lo sé pero creo que el aprobaría Iron Treads 🤔



A mi creo que me gusta mas Great Tusk 😁#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/sXtI0SQ1nz — S.P.R_Lienzo Man (@LloydRatatoskr) November 8, 2022

@go_lurk went down the meme route for their drawing. Considering all the Among Us memes out there, this sort of thing was inevitable.

iron treads's face looks so cool. anyway, pic.twitter.com/xK4sUwjryE — golurk (@go_lurk) November 8, 2022

Great Tusk and Iron Treads will likely only meet up if two trainers connect their copies of Scarlet and Violet, and @thelastshaymin imagined what that would look like here. They do make for a rather imposing pair.

Trying to draw Great Tusk Donphan and Iron Treads Donphan without a half decent reference being released yet was hard, so hopefully this art isn’t totally inaccurate#PokemonScarletViolet #pokemon @pokemon pic.twitter.com/0MgSTmgq1j — The Last Shaymin (@thelastshaymin) November 8, 2022

Finally, we have another drawing of the two Donphans by yours truly, because my editor said I could. I am not an artist. Please give me all your sympathy claps.