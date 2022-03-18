Alright Stranger, you’ve got a whopping 28 Jobs to choose from in Stranger of Paradise. If you’re aiming to play the game for any serious length of time, you’re probably going to want to specialize in specific Jobs. Once you beat the game, you can unlock all Jobs to level 99, but getting to level 99 will take a significant amount of time. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, you’ll want to know the best Jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Before we get going, know that this is personal opinion combined with research and extensive play. For this guide, we have all Jobs unlocked and at level 30 minimum, with some approaching level 60. Furthermore, we are playing on the Chaos difficulty, pushing near maximum item level. However, it is entirely possible that we missed a specific interaction or are unaware of a Job mechanic that could make it good. We encourage you to try everything out and see what fits best for you.

Any good party needs a combination of high damage, good support, and decent bulk. With every player able to essentially equip two Jobs, this allows for some solid combinations to cover a variety of scenarios. Some bosses may require a high amount of healing and support, while others may simply need a tough tank and some high damage to burst through hefty health bars.

If you’re looking to play support, Sage, White Mage, or Liberator are your choices. Sage is a hybrid support/damage dealer owing to its dual mastery of Black and White Magic. Sage has almost every benefit of White Mage and Black Mage both, with one striking exception: Raise. Raise is a monumentally important spell if you’re learning higher difficulty fights — bosses begin to two-shot (or in some cases, one-shot) at higher tiers of Chaos difficulty, and having a dedicated Raise button is good for fixing mistakes. Liberator is technically a more tanky class, but can function as a bulky support with Mighty Guard, which gives a Protect, Shell, and Regen aura at the cost of continually draining MP.

Damage dealers have decent options in Assassin, Tyrant or Breaker. Assassin can string together massive Assassinate combos so long as they have a dedicated tank to hold aggro, which can melt through boss HP bars, while Tyrant can adapt to any scenario and take advantage of any elemental weakness due to Enchant. Breaker, on the other hand, doles out massive Break Gauge and HP damage with Zantetsuken — be mindful of it’s massive charge time, however.

If you’re looking to play a tank, Paladin, Liberator or Void Knight would be your choices. Paladin has a massive amount of self-sustain thanks to Holy Fang, and can also provide solid DPS if their HP is full — in addition to unlocking the command Sentinel, which boosts any tanks’ survivability significantly. Liberator was mentioned above with Mighty Guard, and needs no further introduction. Void Knight is a fringe case — Runic is specialized around soaking up Magic Damage and using it as a way to dispel buffs or restore MP. However, this requires the target to actually use Magic attacks — more physically oriented bosses will limit Void Knight’s usefulness.

Finally, keep in mind that while these Jobs are mostly Expert Jobs, anyone investing time into Advanced or even Basic Jobs will be able to perform well in any group. Thieves can Steal instant commands and use them for crowd control or rapid Break Gauge depletion. Berserkers are nearly unstoppable and gain huge boosts to offensive stats — and this can stack with other offensive commands for high damage output. Red Mage can Chainspell elemental weaknesses from afar to dole out decent damage, while retaining flexibility for faux-tanking or support. Don’t feel limited by this (or any) tier-list, and instead play what you enjoy the most.