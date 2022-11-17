Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 9 seasonal quests and challenges

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 may be coming to a close, but it is arguably hosting the most content it has had since its launch. Aside from its lore and crossover challenges, players will spot a brand new group of seasonal quests in Week 9. Though, don’t expect them to share an overall theme, as their objectives consist of hunting, emoting, and even gliding with one of the battle royale’s newest items. Here’s everything you can soon nab additional XP for in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 9.

All Week 9 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

While the next season is shaping up to deliver a new map, Week 9 essentially encourages players to take in some of the current island’s features one last time. For instance, one tasks you with visiting and dancing at Bao Bros’ bunker, while another revolves around jumping into one of the two Chrome Vortexes. You can even anticipate earning XP by using the latest additions to the loot pool, as both the Dial-A-Drop and Grapple Glider now have their own dedicated challenges. You can find each Week 9 quest and its requirements below.

Glide 250 meters with the Grapple Glider in one shot (0/250)

Drive a vehicle into a Chrome Vortex and fly around it for 10 seconds (0/10)

Hunt a glowing loot animal (0/1)

Damage opponents with a suppressed SMG (0/200)

Loot a legendary weapon from an eliminated player (0/1)

Emote outside Bao Bros’ bunker (0/1)

Use a Dial-A-Drop to call in a vehicle (0/1)

Related: Where to find the Rocket League Octane car in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

You can check back to this page once the challenges go live to find additional guides above that help with Week 9’s tougher objectives. However, this is far from the only questline available in the game. Fortnite’s High Octane quests currently give players the opportunity to unlock a bevy of Rocket League-themed accessories and Back Blings. Those starving for more XP can even take on Paradise challenges to help Jonesy find and enter a secret approval code.