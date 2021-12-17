The best moveset for Alakazam in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon you can choose to add to your team in Pokémon Go. Alakazam is a Pokémon from the Kanto region that has been in the game since it launched and is a worthwhile choice for you to consider using in the Battle League and raids. But what are the best moves it can learn? In this guide, we’re going to break down the best moveset Alakazam can learn in Pokémon Go.

Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, but it is resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type moves. You primarily want to use Alakazam to counter the several Fighting-type Pokémon that appear in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

These are all of the moves Alakazam can learn.

Fast moves

Counter (Fighting-type) – 8 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Psychoc Cut (Psychic-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Fire Punch (Fire-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Alakazam has a handful of fast moves that you’ll have to pick. Of the three choices, counter is the best option. It has a suitable amount of energy that you can earn with each attack and has the best damage output. Plus, having a Fighting-type move as a Psychic-type can be pretty valuable.

Next are the charged moves. Alakazam has a wide selection of choices, but you can only choose from two of them. We recommend you grab shadow ball, the Ghost-type move to defeat other Psychic and Ghost-type Pokémon, and then fire punch. Fire punch is likely the odd one out, but it’s a suitable choice to use against Bug, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type Pokémon Alakazam fights against.

The best moveset to teach Alakazam is the fast move counter, and the charged moves fire punch and shadow ball.