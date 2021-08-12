The best moveset for Espeon in Pokémon Go

There are several standout evolution choices for Eevee in Pokémon Go. One of those choices is Espeon, the Psychic-type Eevee evolution. It has some of the best attack power of the evolutions and is a solid Pokémon for players eager to try it out in the Battle League or would prefer to keep it in PvE encounters. You want to make sure you use the best version and teach it the strongest attacks. This guide details the best moveset to teach Espeon.

Espeon is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves but is resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. Because Espeon is more of a glass cannon than the other Eevee evolutions, you primarily want to use it as an offensive option when battling against Team Rocket members or during a raid.

These are all of the moves Espeon can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Last Resort (Normal-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Psybeam (Psychic-type) – 70 damage and 60 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

When it comes to picking Espeon’s fast move, there’s no competition. You always want to pick confusion. It’s a far better choice than zen headbutt, which is a joke of a Psychic-type attack in Pokémon Go.

For the charged moves, you have a few more options that will give you pause when attempting to pick the best choices. You want to avoid using future sight and psybeam, though. These attacks are decent, but they’re costly, and better options don’t require the same amount of energy. For example, psychic is likely the best Psychic-type attack Espeon can use, using the Pokémon’s high attack stat. When picking the second choice, we’re going to recommend shadow ball. It does the second most damage out of all the attacks Espeon can learn, and it only costs 55 energy. Plus, it’s going to be super effective against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon.

The best moveset to teach Epseon is the fast move confusion and the charged moves psychic and shadow ball.