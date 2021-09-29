The best moveset for Genesect with a Douse Drive in Pokémon Go

Genesect is a mythical Pokémon appearing for a limited time in Pokémon Go during the Secrets of the Jungle event, from October 1 to 11. This Genesect will be unique compared to the others, and it will have Douse Drive installed, which means it’s going to know the move Techno Blast as a Water-type move. It is also a different form of Pokémon from the traditional Genesect, making it a must-have capture for players eager to try it out in the Master League. For Genesect with a Douse Drive, what is the best moveset to teach it?

Genesect is a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon, despite having a Douse Drive installed. It is only weak to Fire-type moves, but it is resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. Genesect is extremely weak to Fire-type moves, and having Techno Blast as a Water-type attack means it has an excellent count to its only weakness.

These are all of the moves Genesect with Douse Drive can learn.

Fast moves

Fury Cutter (Bug-type) – 2 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Gunk Shot (Poison-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Magnet Bomb (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

X-Scissor (Bug-type) – 45 damage and 35 energy

Techno Blast (Water-type) – 120 damage and 55 energy

When it comes to picking the fast move, you always want to go with fury cutter. While it is a Bug-type attack, it’s extremely fast and effectively generates energy quickly. You can use it to charge Genesect’s more powerful attacks for the rest of the battle, making Genesect a real threat to plenty of Pokémon.

For the charged moves, this specific Genesect can learn Techno Blast as a Water-type move. After capturing it in a five-star raid, it should immediately come with this attack. After you have that and decide you want to give it even more firepower, we recommend the second charged move be X-scissor. It’s another Bug-type attack that doesn’t do much damage, but it also doesn’t require too much energy, which means you can use it to bait out an opponent’s shield during a PvP battle.

The best moveset to teach Genesect with a Douse Drive is the fast move fury cutter and the charged moves techno blast as a Water-type and X-scissor.