The best moveset for Goodra in Pokémon Go

Goodra coming to Pokémon Go adds another Dragon-type to the rare rotation of exceptionally powerful Pokémon to the game. Although, it’s likely one of the more unattractive choice because it is covered in a goo-like slime to its body, which is why it’s called the soft tissue Pokémon throughout its evolution cycle. Despite it not looking the best, Goodra has the potential to pack a punch. You’ll need to make sure to pick out the correct moveset to take advantage of this Pokémon’s better-than-average stats.

Goodra is purely a Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type attacks, but it is resistant against Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type moves. For PvP, Goodra has a maximum CP of 3,505, an attack of 185, a defense of 203, and a stamina of 175. When you’re using Goodra in PvE Team Rocket battles or raids, it has an attack of 220, a defense of 242, and a stamina of 207. These enhanced stats make it one of the better options for a Dragon-type, and what’s even better is the Pokémon’s moveset, if you can choose the correct combination.

Here are all of the moves Goodra can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy (3 damage per turn)

Water Gun (Water-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy (3 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type) – 150 damage and 65 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by 2 ranks)

Muddy Water (Water-type) – 35 damage and 35 energy (30% chance to lower opponent’s attack by 1 rank)

Power Whip (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy

Sludge Wave (Poison-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

When it comes to Goodra’s fast attack, there’s really no contest to it. You want to go with dragon breath every time. Water gun and dragon breath are fairly similar, except dragon breath will do more damage, and the attack is super effective against other Dragon-types. The only types that can resist this move will be Fairy and Steel-types, whereas water gun, a Water-type move, does not work against Dragon, Grass, and other Water-types.

For Goodra’s charged move, you have three excellent choices: muddy water, power whip, and sludge wave. Draco meteor, while powerful, is a Dragon-type move that requires quite a bit of energy, and it lowers Goodra’s attack stat after use. You’re better off having your Dragon-type move sitting with dragon breath.

Between the three options, you almost always want to go with power whip. It’s a strong Grass-type move that does 90 damage and only costs 50 energy. It’s a great move for Goodra. For the second option, you’re in a bit of a rough spot. If you plan to use Goodra as a general Dragon-type Pokémon in the Master League, you want to go with muddy water. It’s a quick charged move that only needs 35 energy to fire off, but it only does 35 damage, making it a great shield bait to force other players to waste their shield.

However, if you’re worried about Fairy-type Pokémon, sludge wave is super effective against them, preventing this specific Pokémon from countering Goodra. The downside is if you had the moveset dragon breath, along with sludge wave and power whip, Goodra is ineffective against Steel-types, which are notorious in PvP. You’re better off going with the muddy water and power whip for your charged moves.

The best moveset Goodra can learn in Pokémon Go is the fast move dragon breath, with the charged moves muddy water and power whip.