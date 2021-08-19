The best moveset for Greedent in Pokémon Go

The arrival of Pokémon from the Galar region comes with the Ultra Unlock Part 3 event in Pokémon Go. These unique Pokémon will be available for a limited time and receive boosted spawns in the wild. One of these Pokémon will be Skwovet, and you can evolve it into Greedent. What is the best moveset for Greedent to learn in Pokémon Go?

Greedent is a Normal-type Pokémon. It will only be weak against Fighting-type moves, but it is resistant to Ghost-types attacks. You can expect to use it in specific cases but will probably want to make sure you keep it away from a majority of the PvP competitions. It might be a useful choice for some of the smaller raids and specific PvP cups in Pokémon Go.

These are all of the moves that Greedent can learn.

Fast moves

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Bullet Seed (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4.33 energy per turn (1.6 damage per tun) – 3 turns

Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 2 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Charged moves

Body Slam (Normal-type) – 60 damage and 35 energy

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

When it comes to picking the ideal fast move for Greedent, you have several choices to consider. Of the options, bullet seed offers you the best energy per turn compared to the others. While it requires three turns compared to their one, bullet seed supplies Greedent with 4.3 energy per turn, allowing it to use its charged moves more often. Its charged moves will be how Greedent battles in combat and overpower its opponents in the Great League.

For the charged moves, you only have two options, body slam, and crunch. Unlike many other Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you don’t have to consider any other charged moves between those are the only choices.

The best moveset to teach Greedent is the fast move bullet seed and the charged moves body slam and crunch.