The best moveset for Lurantis in Pokémon Go

When narrowing down your Pokémon choices in Pokémon Go, you want to consider a Pokémon’s moveset. The attacks they can do make or break a Pokémon in nearly every league. For Lurantis, you want to make sure you’re using an optimized moveset to get the most out of this Pokémon. This guide details the best moveset you can select for Lurantis in Pokémon Go.

Lurantis is a Grass-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves, but it’s resistant against Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water. It will have a maximum CP of 2,398, an attack of 163, a defense of 145, and a stamina of 147. We highly expect to see it used in both the Great and Ultra League, if any player plans to use it.

These are all of the moves Lurantis can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Fury Cutter (Bug-type) – 2 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Razor Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Leaf Blade (Grass-type) – 70 damage and 35 energy

Leaf Storm (Grass-type) – 130 damage and 55 eenrgy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by two ranks)

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack and defense ranks by one)

X Scissor (Bug-type) – 45 damage and 35 energy

When it comes to the better fast move, we highly recommend fury cutter. It provides far more energy than razor leaf does, giving Lurantis access to its charged moves far more often.

Now, for the charged moves, you have several options. It is difficult to pick how many of the mare all low energy moves. However, of the choices, we highly recommend leaf blade ad leaf storm. Leaf storm is the attack that requires the most energy, but it does nearly double damage of all the other attacks. On the other hand, leaf blade requires the least amount of energy and does a considerable amount of damage. If you couple these two together with fury cutter, you’ll have a powerful, glass-cannon Lurantis on your hands.

The best moveset for Lurantis is the fast move fury cutter, and the charged moves leaf blade and leaf storm.