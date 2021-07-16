The best moveset for Meloetta (Aria) in Pokémon Go

Meloetta is a mythical Pokémon, making a debut during Pokémon Go’s Pokémon Go Fest 2021. All players who purchased a ticket will have a chance to capture it and add this exclusive Pokémon to their collection. With Meloetta being a mythical Pokémon, you only have one chance to catch this Pokémon, but it’s guaranteed. If you’re planning on using this Pokémon against other trainers or in raids in the future, you want to make sure you give it the best moves to use in battle. In this guide, we’re going to break down the best moveset for Meloetta. This Pokémon has two forms, and we’re focusing on the Aria form for this one.

Meloetta (Aria) is a Normal and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 3,972, an attack of 209, a defense of 189, and a stamina of 189. When you give it XL candy, Meloetta has a maximum CP of 4,490, an attack of 222, a defense of 201, and a stamina of 201. This Pokémon has surprisingly good stats, making it a worthwhile Pokémon to use in the Master League and five-star raids against other legendary Pokémon.

These are all of the moves Meloetta (Aria) can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Quick Attack (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Psyshock (Psychic-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

You don’t have too many choices for Meloetta (Aria)’s fast move. Of the two options, we’re going to recommend you go with confusion. Normally, you want to go with the fast move that favors giving your Pokémon more energy, but confusion does far too much damage for you to choose quick attack. Plus, Meloetta (Aria) is partially a Psychic-type, giving confusion a bonus of damage.

When it comes to the charged moves, you have a few options. While none of them the attacks are relic song, at this time, the options that you can pick are excellent. The two choices you want to go with will be psyshock and thunderbolt. Psyshock is a superb Psychic-type move that Meloetta can naturally learn, and thunderbolt is a solid backup for you to use in most battle situations.

The best moveset to teach Meloetta (Aria) is the fast move confusion and the charged moves psyshock and thunderbolt.