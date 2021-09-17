The best moveset for Samurott in Pokémon Go

For those eager to check out Samurott on its Community Day in Pokémon Go, you’ll be excited to know that this previously lackluster Pokémon choice is about to receive some much-needed love. However, it’s still not the best choice, and it can’t carry a team, but if you use it in certain instances with the correct Pokémon combination, Samurott can do some solid work with its updated moveset.

Samurott is a Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric and Grass-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks. The unfortunate thing about Samurott is that bulky of a choice. It has a maximum CP of 2,826, an attack of 179, a defense of 135, and a stamina of 182. While it has quite a bit of health, it lacks suitable defenses, and you don’t want to leave it exposed in combat for too long.

These are all of the moves Samurott can learn.

Fast moves

Fury Cutter (Bug-type) – 2 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Waterfall (Water-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Hydro Cannon (Water-type) – 80 damage and 40 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Megahorn (Bug-type) – 110 damage and 55 energy

Razor Shell (Water-type) – 35 damage and 35 energy (50% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

When it comes to picking a fast more, Samurott will benefit far more from learning fury cutter than it will waterfall. While waterfall does have a STAB modifier, fury cutter supplies an ample amount of energy to use its charged moves, especially in the Great League. Therefore, we highly recommend the Bug-type move, despite it probably feeling like an unlikely choice.

Next, for Samurott’s charged moves, you want to stick with hydro cannon, the Community Day move will be learning, and megahorn. These attacks will prove to be the best combination due to the amount of energy they require and how much they do. While blizzard and hydro pump both do the most damage, they cost far too much power to be effective.

The unfortunate thing with the new move, razor shell, is that it doesn’t do enough damage to make it a worthwhile choice. Hydro cannon only requires five more energy, but it does over twice as much damage. So while razor shell might seem like a good choice, in reality, you’re better off sticking with hydro cannon and using that against other players.

The best moveset to teach Samurott is the fast move fury cutter and the charged moves hydro cannon and megahorn.