For those keen to add Tapu Lele to your roster in Pokémon Go, you’ll need to make sure you find it available in five-star raids. It debuts during the Lush Jungle 2022 event. You’ll need to bring a reliable team to take it down and potentially catch it. When you add it to your collection, you’ll want to get the most out of it. In this guide, we cover the best moveset for Tapu Lele in Pokémon Go.

Tapu Lele is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-type attacks. While not the most powerful legendary available in Pokémon Go, you can expect to see this Pokémon in a handful of Master league match-ups in the future.

These are all of the moves Tapu Lele can learn.

Fast moves

Astonish (Ghost-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Confusion (Psychict-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Charged moves

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s attack by one rank)

Psyshock (Psychic-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

When picking Tapu Lele’s fast move, you want to go with confusion over astonish. Confusion will always be a much better move than astonish. We cannot recommend it enough, and to avoid astonish whenever possible.

For the charged moves, your best choices include psyshock and moonblast. These attacks are potent in different categories, with moonblast being a suitable attack against Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-types. You can use psyshock against Fighting or Poison-types, one of Tapu Lele’s weaknesses.

When it comes to the best moveset for Tapu Lele, you want to use the fast move confusion and the charged moves moonblast and psyshock.