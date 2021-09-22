The best outfits in Knockout City

Knockout City is all about dodgeball, teamwork, and yes, doing it all in style. Whether that style comes from your trick shots, your combos, or your wardrobe is up to you. That said, there is no doubt that you will want to have a character that looks good in a victory pose. There are so many different outfits and variants to choose from in Knockout City, but if we lay them all out, and pick the best of the best, there are definitely a few that reign supreme.

The 15 Best Brawler Outfits

Note that outfits do not include accessories, hairstyles or any other cosmetic. This will only be covering clothing. Outfits are not gender locked, nor have to be worn by the character model present in the picture. Some of these outfits were only available for a limited-time via an event, and may not return to the game. Here are the 15 best outfits (21 if you count the variants listed) in Knockout City.

15. Scavenger: True Colors

14. Wild Child: Teal Tiger, Cheshire’s Grin

13. Super Sidekick: Super Nova

12. Flared Fashion: Saturday Night

11. Custom Job: Stick It To Em, Starbright

10. Heating Up: Salted Watermelon

9. Silk Slacks: Press Start, Manga Punk

8. Diva: Victorian Rose

7. Public Service: Two Scoops

6. Paint the Town: Gold Bomb, Wildstyle

5. Do My Own Stunts: Vampire Hunter, Dinosaur Hunter

4. Afterparty Dress: Red and Gold

3. Smash Test Dummy: Guts ‘n’ Glory

2. Cheerleader: Diamond Dashers, Chrome

Note: Chrome Cheerleader is not a style chip variant, but is in fact its own separate entity.

1. Armageddon: Brimstone