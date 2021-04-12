The best Pokémon for the Great League Remix in Pokémon Go

The Great League Remix is a twist of the original Great League category in Pokémon Go. It follows nearly the same rules, with players only able to use Pokémon that do not exceed the 1,500 CP limit. The big difference is that the top 10 Pokémon used during the first Season 7 Great League competition in March will not be available for players to use. We’ve compiled that full list over here for you to review and to consider when building a team. It leaves out some of the best Great League choices, so if you’re tired of seeing the usual Galarian Stunfisk or Swampert builds, the Great League Remix introduces a whole new meta.

These are some of our favorite Pokémon that still hit the top of the Great League Remix chart.

The best Pokémon for the Great League Remix

Medicham (XL)

Medicham continues to excel in the Great League. While it was not one of the top 10 Pokémon used, it was probably among the top 20. Given the Pokémon’s lower maximum CP, you can even power it up using XL candy so it can be considered one of the best Pokémon in the Great League Remix. You’ll want to be using it to counter against Bastiodon, Scrafty, and Registeel. Both Bastiodon and Registeel are expected to be regulars in the Great League Remix.

Bastiodon

Speaking of Bastiodon, you can expect to see a lot of this Pokémon as it was also not among the top 10 Pokémon, but it was probably somewhere in the top 20, similar to Medicham. You can also power it up using XL candy to make it even more dangerous, and we expect you’ll need it to beat out Great League Remix regulars like Alolan Ninetales, Hypno, and Altaria. You want to use it primarily as your lead Pokémon or as your last choice.

Altaria

Altaria is another Pokémon we believe you can expect to encounter quite a bit in the Great League Remix. It will be one of the stronger choices, a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon capable of battling against many Ground, Fighting, and Water-type choices. The biggest weakness of this Pokémon will be Alolan Ninetales, Abomasnow, and Gardevoir. You’ll want to pair this up with Pokémon prepared to battle against other Dragon, Ice, or Fairy-type combatants.

Shadow Machamp

Machamp remains a steadfast choice in the Great League Remix. Not only does it continue to perform exceptionally well, but you can also use it to counter Bastiodon, Registeel, or even Altaria if you’re able to make the correct moves. Registeel will likely be the top Pokémon used in the Great League Remix, so preparing some form of counter Pokémon should be expected. You want to use the shadow version of Machamp to give it a useful attack boost.

Alolan Ninetales

For those who want to take down any Dragon, Psychic, or Fighting-type Pokémon expected to show up in the Great League, Alolan Ninetales will be your primary choice. It’s seen quite a bit more use in the regular Great League after its moveset expanded to learn weather ball (Ice-type), and with most of the larger picks removed from the Great League Remix, it’s a good time for this Pokémon to shine. You’ll want to place it as a safety switch Pokémon or as the lead.

Scrafty

Scrafty remains to be a reliable pick in the Great League Remix. Not only will be this Pokémon be able to defeat Bastiodon, Abomasnow, and Meganium, you can expect to use it as your primary lead. You’ll want to use it to counter the many Rock and Psychic-type Pokémon that could potentially show up here, such as Wobbufett, Deoxys (Defense), or Cresselia.

Sableye (XL)

Several Pokémon Go players swear by Sableye, and if you’ve captured enough to earn some XL candy for the Pokémon, now is a good time to put it to the test. Sableye will be a good choice for Scrafty if you want to use a Pokémon to target Psychic-types specifically. It can go toe to toe against Deoxys (Defense), Hypno, and if you’re careful enough, it can defeat Registeel. You’ll need to use your shields correctly, though.

Gardevoir (Shadow)

Gardevoir will be the unique Fairy-type that you can use in the Great League Remix. If you have not been powering this Pokémon up, you can expect to use it in this category, primarily against any of the Fighting-types, and it has the chance to beat Deoxys (Defense). Gardevoir can be countered by some wider choices, such as Alolan Ninetales, Bastiodon, and Abomasnow. You’ll want to use this Pokémon as your lead choice or as your safe alternative switch.

Escavalier

If you’re looking to counter Psychic-type Pokémon, look no further than the Bug and Steel-type Pokémon Escavalier. The only weakness it has is to Fire-type Pokémon, and many choices, other than Bastiodon, do not have a Fire-type attack. We predict this can be a niche choice in the Great League Remix, but it becomes advantageous if you use it as your final Pokémon in your lineup, given the Pokémon is a Steel-type.

Registeel

The final Pokémon is one we’ve spoken about quite a bit already, Registeel. This legendary Steel-type Pokémon could easily steal the entire Great League Remix show as it has few Pokémon that can stand against it. You can probably treat it just like it was Melmetal in the Master League. You want to protect it against the many Fighting and Ground-type Pokémon that will likely appear in this category, so make sure to have a few Bug or Dark-type choices to protect Registeel.