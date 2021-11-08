The best Pokémon Teams for the Master League Premier Classic in Pokémon Go – November 2021

The Master League Premier Classic has returned to Pokémon Go for a limited time. In this competition, you’ll be fighting against other players in PvP battles, but things will work a little differently in these fights compared to other Master League battles. The Master League Premier Classic allows you to use any Pokémon that does not exceed level 40, so you cannot have used an XL candy on it. In addition, none of the Pokémon can be legendary or mythical Pokémon. You have to use the regular Pokémon, but it can be any that have not been powered up by XL candy. These are the best Pokémon Teams to use for the Master League Premier Classic in Pokémon Go. These battles will be available from November 9 to 22.

Best Pokémon Teams for the Master League Premier Classic

Gyarados, Metagross, and Dragonite

The first team we’re going to recommend features the fearsome Gyarados as the Lead Pokémon. Gyarados is typically at the top of the tier lists, especially in the Master League, and you can never go wrong with it. Next, you want to have Metagross as Switch Pokémon, making it a bulkier choice in this role but still a worthwhile addition. For the final Pokémon, we recommend Dragonite as your Closer.

Gyarados: Dragon breath (fast move), aqua tail, and crunch

Metagross: Bullet punch (fast move), earthquake, and meteor mash

Dragonite: Dragon breath (fast move), dragon claw, and hurricane

Garchomp, Swampert, and Chesnaught

If anyone has a Garchomp they want to use; the Master League Premier Classic is the time to use it. This powerful Pokémon has seen even more use following its Community Day and remains an excellent Lead Pokémon. To back it up, you’ll want to have Swampert in the Switch role, capable of mowing down most Pokémon in this competition. To round out the team, the Grass and Fighting-type Chesnaght is a good Closer.

Garchomp: Mud shot (fast move), outrage, and sand tomb

Swampert: Mud shot (fast move), hydro cannon, and sludge wave

Chesnaught: Vine whip (fast move), energy ball, and superpower

Excadrill, Milotic, and Snorlax

For this team, you’ll want to use Excadrill as your Lead Pokémon. It’s a robust Pokémon with far more attack power than defense, but it’s a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon, meaning it has several resistances. But to make sure you protect it, we recommend having Milotic for your Switch Pokémon. Finally, to finish up the rest of your team, you’ll want to have Snorlax as your Closer Pokémon.

Excradrill: Mud shot (fast move), drill run, and rock slide

Milotic: Dragon tail (fast move), blizzard, and surf

Snorlax: Lick (fast move), body slam, and superpower

Magnezone, Heracross, and Goodra

The next team we’d like to recommend to you has Magnezone, the Electric and Steel-type Pokémon, as your lead. This Pokémon has an excellent attack power and even better defenses as a Steel-type. However, you’ll want to protect it with Heracross, the Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon, for your Switch. To finish off the team, you’ll want to use Goodra, the Dragon-type Pokémon, for your Closer.

Magnezone: Spark (fast move), mirror shot, and wild charge

Heracross: Counter (fast move), close combat, and rock blast

Goodra: Dragon breath (fast move), draco meteor, and power whip

Sylveon, Blaziken, and Electivire

The last team we recommend you use features Sylveon, the Fairy-type Eevee evolution. It’s a suitable choice for a Lead Pokémon, but it is weak against Poison and Steel-type attacks. To help counter these Pokémon, we recommend using Blaziken, the Fire and Fighting-type Pokémon, for your Switch. But to round the entire team out, use Electivire as your Closer.