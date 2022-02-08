The best primary exotics to get before the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

As we get closer to the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen we begin to learn more about some changes that are coming with the update. Recently, Bungie has announced that all primary exotic weapons will be getting a base 40% damage increase in PvE activities. This is quite a significant buff and will finally give players a good reason to use primary exotics in high-level PvE content. Since there are a lot of primary exotic weapons, here are some that you should be sure to pick up before the release of The Witch Queen.

Outbreak Perfected

The Corruption Spreads – This weapon creates SIVA nanite swarms on rapid hits and precision kills.

– This weapon creates SIVA nanite swarms on rapid hits and precision kills. Parasitism – This weapon does more damage to enemies based on the number of SIVA nanites that attach to them.

Since its release in season 6 of Destiny 2, Outbreak Perfected has always been a good choice in PvE content. A fan-favorite weapon from the original Destiny, Outbreak Perfected has the ability to shred through countless minor enemies with ease, creating nanite swarms that seek out other targets on precision kills. Outbreak Perfected even does decent damage to higher-difficulty enemies and can keep up with some of the power weapons in the game. You can pick this exotic from the Exotic Archive for one exotic cipher, 150,000 glimmer, 250 Dusklight Shards, and two ascendant shards.

Tarrabah

Ravenous Beast – This weapon stores power when dealing or receiving damage. Unleashes the beast when full.

– This weapon stores power when dealing or receiving damage. Unleashes the beast when full. Bottomless Appetite – Dealing continuous damage extends the duration of Ravenous Beast.

Being one of the few primary raid exotics in Destiny 2, Tarrabah had some big shoes to fill to make it worth using vs other raid exotics when it was first released. While the gun has always been good in its own right, the upcoming 40% damage buff is sure to make Tarrabah one of the best weapons for enemy clear and quick burst damage. Additionally, it is getting a buff that allows players to keep some of the Ravenous Beast charges upon switching weapons. Pick this beastly SMG up from the exotic archive for one forsaken cipher and 250 spoils of conquest.

Vex Mythoclast

Timeless Mythoclast – This weapon fires full auto when in its default firing mode.

– This weapon fires full auto when in its default firing mode. Temporal Unlimiter – Defeating targets builds stacks of Overcharge.

Perhaps one of the most notorious weapons from the Destiny franchise, the already good Vex Mythoclast is about to get even better. With the ability to shoot out fusion rifle bolts at full auto, Vex can cause some serious damage to all enemy types in Destiny 2. You can even switch the weapons firing mode to shoot a single charged bolt that can take out major enemies with ease. You can get the time-transcending fusion rifle from killing Atheon in the Vault of Glass raid.

The Huckleberry

Ride the Bull – Increased rate of fire and recoil while you’re holding down the trigger. Kills with this weapon reload a portion of the magazine.

– Increased rate of fire and recoil while you’re holding down the trigger. Kills with this weapon reload a portion of the magazine. Rampage – Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage. Stacks 3x.

The Huckleberry has always been a go-to option when it comes to clearing massive amounts of enemies. Its perk allows guardians to hold down the trigger and walk through minions of the darkness with ease. Coming with a unique old west feel and high base stats, The Huckleberry might quickly prove to be one of the best exotic weapons in The Witch Queen expansion. You can pick up this exotic from any exotic source including engrams and random drops.

Trinity Ghoul

Split Electron – Fires an arrow that splits when released. Aiming down sights and fully drawing the bow both decrease the spread.

– Fires an arrow that splits when released. Aiming down sights and fully drawing the bow both decrease the spread. Lightning Rod – Precision kills grant the next shot chain-lightning capabilities.

Trinity Ghoul is one of the few exotic bows in Destiny 2 that can keep up with meta options. While it may need its catalyst to unlock its full potential, Trinity Ghoul is widely considered to be the main choice when it comes to mass enemy clearing and farming. Combined with its arc damage abilities, Trinity Ghoul and its catalyst is a must-get before The Witch Queen expansion. You can pick up this exotic from any exotic source including engrams and random drops.