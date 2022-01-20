The best Sinister Six builds in Marvel Strike Force

The Sinister Six has a long and storied history in Marvel comics, so it is no surprise that the characters have made their way into a game like Marvel Strike Force. Like most comic book teams, the line-up of the Sinister Six has changed over the years to include well-known characters like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin as well as more niche characters like Kraven the Hunter and Grim Reaper.

Picking the right team in Marvel Strike Force generally requires picking characters with some history together, but with more than 150 characters available in the game, it can be daunting to put together the right group. If you want to recreate your own version of this iconic villain team-up, these are the characters that you’ll want to include.

We’ll be going through the best two potential line-ups for a Sinister Six build; the first includes Doctor Octopus while the second is for those who haven’t unlocked him yet.

With Doctor Octopus

Doc Ock is one of the central figures in the Sinister Six, having been the one who originally founded the group in the comics. In Marvel Strike Force, he is a Legendary Support character that has a powerful ability at his disposal. His Special Ability, “Sinister Recharge” will summon an extra ally onto the field. This incredibly powerful ability can easily help turn the tide of the battle all on its own. Characters that Doctor Octopus can summon are:

Green Goblin

Rhino

Mysterio

Shocker

Vulture

Note that Doc Ock won’t summon a second version of a character already on the field, so whoever isn’t on your team will be the one to be summoned. This ability makes Doctor Octopus an obvious choice to put on your team if you have been able to unlock him. The best characters to include alongside him are:

Swarm – A Controller character who benefits greatly from having Doc Ock to keep him from taking massive damage after he uses his Charged ability.

Rhino – A Protector character who can hit hard while also using Taunt to keep the damage focused on him.

Electro – A Blaster that pairs well with Swarm in dealing damage.

Mysterio – Another Controller who can deflect damage from the more fragile characters like Swarm.

Without Doctor Octopus

If you haven’t unlocked Doc Ock, your Sinister Six team will be a little bit more vulnerable, so you’ll need to work a bit harder to cover your bases. Swarm is unlikely to survive the enemy’s opening attack without Doctor Octopus to protect him, so I would swap him out. I’d focus heavily on offense with this team, aiming to take thin out the enemy ranks as quickly as possible. Electro, Rhino, and Mysterio are still solid options to include, however. Good pairs for them are:

Vulture – A Brawler character who can deal some melee damage and has good defenses to keep him alive after the opening attack.

Shocker – A second Blaster character on the team that can deal AoE damage and help you take down teams quickly.

This team doesn’t have the versatility that a Doctor Octopus team can provide, but can still be a solid, reliable build no matter what game mode you are playing.