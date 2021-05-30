The best skins for Mirage in Apex Legends

Elliot “Mirage” Witt is all about his looks in the ring. Looking good for his audience and in the fight is important to him. So naturally, Mirage has some of the flashiest, most fun skins in Apex Legends. From a living, breathing nutcracker or a swashbuckling pirate, Mirage always makes an entrance, scene, and exit. Looking through every skin that Mirage has had, we’ve narrowed it down to the top 10. Let’s take a look at Mirage’s best skins.

Top 10 Mirage Skins

This list is are in order from the 10th best, all the way up to the very best skin at the bottom. These skins are earned in a variety of ways, such as Twitch Prime, limited-time events, past battle passes, and in-store promotions, as well as year-round buyable skins. That said, this is not a “how-to guide” on how to get them, and we will not detail how to do such — some will never even be available again. It is almost purely rating the aesthetics.

10. Performance Artist (Rare)

Images via Respawn

While the outfit isn’t much to look at, Mirage’s daring cat eye makeup earned this skin a spot on the list.

9. The Prestige (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This skin is pretty basic as far as Legendary skins go, but it’s clean and looks good on him.

8. Captain Bamboozle (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

Mirage as a pirate is just a great idea. This skin was recolored later, but the original is much better.

7. Red Carpet (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This recolor from the second anniversary event stands on its own, and the blond hair is daring.

6. Show Stopper (Legendary)

Images via Respawn & Shrugtal

Futuristic cowboy is just a fantastic concept, no matter how you slice it.

5. The Wisecracker (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This is Mirage’s best event skin. The Nutcracker concept was adorable and well-delivered.

4. Angel City Hustler (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This skin lives rent-free in our heads, most likely partially due to this awesome merch mockup.

3. Center Stage (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

It was a toss-up which order to put 3 and 4 in, but due to this skin being so rare, it won the duel.

2. Seafoam Swindler (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This recolor is a wonderful skin — the bright armor makes a major statement.

1. Ghost Machine (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

While only a basic Legendary, Ghost Machine is Mirage’s best skin by far. The cool armor, the blue hair, how good his body looks in it — no recolor or alts of this skin have overtaken the glory of the original. This skin is the epitome of who Mirage is: Great hair, great ass, great games. He knows he looks good, and he wants everyone in the ring to know too.