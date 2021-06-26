The best special shots in Mario Golf: Super Rush, ranked

Special shots in Mario Golf: Super Rush are arguably the biggest defining feature added into the game to separate it from the rest of the series. Every character in the game has a unique special shot which will not only affect the trajectory of their swing, but can do various things to other player’s balls if they are in the landing zone of your shot. If you are looking to truly change the game with your character’s abilities, here are the best special shots in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Wario

Wario has undoubtedly one of the strongest special shots in the game, especially if you are playing Speed Golf. He sends his ball soaring through the air until it strikes straight down like a lightning bolt. Anyone who takes a swing in that landing area will have their power meter affected. If they try to swing too strong they will be struck by lightning and need to start the swing process over.

King Bob-omb

King Bob-omb is the strongest character in Mario Golf: Super Rush and accompanies that power with a booming special shot. He brings in a cannon from Bob-omb Battlefield in Super Mario 64 and launches his ball forward. Surrounding the ball’s landing spot will be multiple bob-ombs that explode and blast away any opponent’s balls.

Boo, Rosalina, Yoshi

These three characters have very similar special shots that while looking quite different, all act in the same way. If any of these shots land in an area with another ball, those opponent balls will either be transformed into an egg or star bit or be haunted by Boo. The next shot that the owner of that ball takes will end in the ball taking odd bounces that really cannot be predicted.

Mario, Daisy, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Toad

This group of characters all have the same effect with their special shots. Wherever the ball lands will create a shockwave that will push enemy balls away. The effect is not as powerful as King Bob-omb’s special shot, but might throw some opponent balls into less-than-ideal situations.

Luigi

Luigi pulls out an Ice Flower that will result in the landing zone of his special shot being frozen. This icy area is best to be deployed as close to the hole as possible to make approaches and putting more difficult for opponents.

Waluigi, Peach, Pauline, Chargin’ Chuck

These four characters all have the same shot affects as well. Instead of blasting into the air, they will surge straightforward and knock enemy balls out of their path. The situation needs to be perfect for these shots to be useful, so unless you like the character and/or their stats, we recommend looking elsewhere.

Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr. has the most lackluster special shot in the game. Wherever his ball lands will create a smokescreen that kind of makes things harder to see, but the effect is way too minimal to have a real impact on anyone caught in it.