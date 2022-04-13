Rings are just one of the many types of items you will be equipping to your Wonderlands characters. These item slots are unlocked when you complete the Emotion of the Ocean quest and after you complete the campaign. You might find a fair number of legendary rings as you make your way through the campaign, but they will be all different types. Hardly what you want if you are looking for specific ones to complete your build. Here is the best way to farm legendary rings in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First off, you will want to complete the campaign. Once you complete the game, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is a randomized dungeon that is hosted by the Dragon Lord inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle in Brighthoof. This dungeon is filled with difficult enemies, minibosses, and normal bosses. It is here that you will be farming for the rings. Before doing so, however, you will want to raise your Loot Luck and your Chaos Level a bit.

You can raise your Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice around the world during or after the campaign. The more you find, the more of a bonus they provide. You can also complete the Shrine of Aaron G to get a 25% bonus to your Loot Luck stat. To increase your Chaos Level, you will need to complete Chaos Trials in the Chaos Chamber. This will make the Chaos Chamber harder but it will reward you with a higher chance to receive legendary items. Once you are satisfied with your Loot Luck and your Chaos Level, you can start running the Chaos Chamber. We recommend doing extended runs since they provide more enemies and can get you more crystals. You will want to spend all of your crystals on the ring rabbit statue in the loot room at the end of your Chaos Chamber runs. Doing so won’t guarantee you legendary items, but it will guarantee that those legendary items are rings. If your Loot Luck is high enough, you should get at least one or two legendary rings each time you run the Chaos Chamber.