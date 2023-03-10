How to get the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

One of the best ways to build your characters in Genshin Impact is by employing artifact sets. They give your characters powerful set bonuses, along with their own random stats, so getting them perfectly rolled is one of the big chase components of the game. There are many sets in the game, one of which is called Noblesse Oblige. This set is often equipped on DPS and Secondary DPS characters, because of its strong Elemental Burst component and ATK aura it provides. If you would like your characters to have it, this guide will explain how to get the Noblesse Oblige set in Genshin Impact.

Where to find the Noblesse Oblige artifact set in Genshin Impact

The Noblesse Oblige artifact set can be farmed in the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain found north of Mt. Aoaang in Liyue. This Domain is available in three difficulties and ranges in Adventure Rank requirement of 35/40/45. That means that the recommended party levels for your characters would be 69/80/90.

This Domain has the same Ley Line Disorder on all three difficulty levels: Geo DMG dealt by all party members increased by 75%. This means that bringing Geo users as main DPS is the easiest way to beat this Domain consistently.

Inside the Domain, you will encounter a few types of Abyss Mages, so plan your party accordingly. The mages you’ll encounter are Cryo and Pyro, though on the third challenge, they are joined by a Hydro mage as well.

What is the Noblesse Oblige artifact set?

The Noblesse Oblige artifact set is made up of five items and has distinct 2-Piece and 4-Piece bonuses. It can be farmed as a 4-Star and 5-Star set. The components that make up the set are:

Flower of Life (Royal Flora)

Plume of Death (Royal Plume)

Sands of Eon (Royal Pocket Watch)

Goblet of Eonothem (Royal Silver Urn)

Circlet of Logos (Royal Masque)

The bonuses for wearing multiple pieces of the set are as follows:

2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

Elemental Burst DMG +20%. 4-Piece Bonus: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

This spread of bonuses makes this set very good for DPS characters that favor using Elemental Burst attacks, especially if you can stack the 4-Piece bonus with another set wearer who is off-field.