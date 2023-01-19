All mysterious stone slate locations in Genshin Impact, and what they’re for

With the Hadramaveth Desert open for exploration in patch 3.4 of Genshin Impact, there are many new quests and secrets to discover. You can come upon Mysterious Stone Slates while exploring and wonder what they’re for. There is a total of six Mysterious Stone Slates to be found, and we will explain how to find them and what to use them for in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Mysterious Stone Slates in Genshin Impact

There are six Mysterious Stone Slates to be found in the Jinn Statues around the Hadramaveth Desert. We have marked their locations on the map. But there’s a little more preparation work to be done. First, you will need the gadget Jinni in the Magic Bottle Liloupar that you get from The Dirge of Bilqis quest. You will also need the Large Atmospheric Vortices upgrade that you get in The Falcon’s Hunt quest. You will find the Mysterious Stone Slates at the following locations:

Image via HoYoVerse

What are the Mysterious Stone Slates used for in Genshin Impact

Once you’ve collected all six Mysterious Stone Tablets, you might be wondering what to do with them. They are used to open locked doors within the Gurabad’s Ruin – Temple of Deshret that can be found in Safhe Shantranj.

Image via HoYoVerse

There are two doors inside the Ruin that can be opened by activating the Rune Mechanism. Each Rune Mechanism requires three Mysterious Stone Slates to activate, thus unlocking the corresponding door.

The doors are easy to find. When you enter the main room of the Ruin, head forward and you’ll see two bridges leading left and right from the pyramidal structure. Each direction has one of the doors you’re looking for. Inside each of the locked rooms, you will be rewarded with a Precious Chest for your efforts.