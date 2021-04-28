The best Yanfei build in Genshin Impact

Yanfei is a powerful 4 Star character in Genshin Impact. This Pyro user goes into battle with a catalyst, and somewhat excels at charged attacks. While attacking she will create Scarlet Seals that reduce her stamina consumption and increase her damage output.

Really getting the best out of the character boils down to how well players take advantage of these Scarlet Seals, and Yanfei is not really a straight up stat-stick the way more powerful characters tend to be. She does have great DPS potential, however.

Weapons

The Solar Pearl is a 4 Star weapon that players can get from the Battle Pass, and it’s a pretty solid choice for Yanfei. Hitting with normal attacks increase Yanfei’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 20% for 6 seconds, and hitting with an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will increase her attack damage by 20% for 6 seconds. This works well on Yanfei as the idea is to rotate her skills and regular attacks anyway.

Needless to say, any 5 Star Catalyst like the Lost Pray to the Sacred Winds, or the Skyward Atlas is also a great pairing.

Artifacts

A two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames will give Yanfei increased Pyro damage of 15%. This is pretty much the default option for any Pyro character in the game. You can then pair that up with a two-piece Wanderer’s Troupe for the increased Elemental Mastery. Players who really want to lean into the charged attack buffs from Scarlet Seals should consider a four-piece Wanderer’s Troupe due to the huge attack benefits for charged attacks.