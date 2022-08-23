The Callisto Protocol preorder guide – Editions, prices, and more

The Callisto Protocol looks a lot like Dead Space, but that’s to be expected when some f the same creative team is working on it. The outer space horror game arrives on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on December 2. Here’s what you need to know about preordering it.

Related: When is the release date for The Callisto Protocol? Answered

The Callisto Protocol – Day One Edition

This is essentially the standard version of the game, but with a fancy name. It’ll cost you $69.99 USD for the current-gen version or $59.99 USD for the previous gen. You’ll get the base game and the Retro Prisoner Skin with it, and PlayStation players will also receive the Contraband Pack. That’s all cross-gen if you buy the current-gen version of the game — in other words, buying it on PlayStation 5 gets you all the same stuff on PlayStation 4.

The Callisto Protocol – Digital Deluxe Edition

The next step up is the Digital Deluxe Edition, which is of course not available on disc. This includes all the same stuff as the Day One Edition, plus the Season Pass. For the most part, we don’t know what sort of post-launch content the game will be getting, but it’ll be yours with this edition. It costs $89.99 USD on current gen and $79.99 USD on the previous gen.

Image via GameStop

The Callisto Protocol – Collector’s Edition

Finally, we have the Collector’s Edition. While the other two are available from your retailer or digital store of choice. The Collector’s Edition is a GameStop exclusive. You’ll get everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition, plus a heap of physical goodies: a steelbook case, a Callisto Protocol comic, some collectable pins, and a statue of protagonist Jacob tangling with an enemy. When the game’s story DLC arrives, PlayStation players who own the Collector’s Edition will get access 48 hours early. There’s a generational price difference with this edition too: $249.99 USD for current and $239.99 USD for last.