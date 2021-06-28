The Element Cup tier list in Pokémon Go – June 2021

The Element Cup is an opportunity for players in Pokémon Go to use an extremely limited pool of Pokémon in a series of intense battles. As the name of the cup suggests, players can only use Pokémon that are Fire, Grass, or a Water-type. They can still be a hybrid Pokémon, so a Flying and Water-type is acceptable. Another catch for this cup is that players cannot exceed 500 CP, which limits the choices even further. Players will only be only to use Pokémon that meet this criteria for the battles, so we’ve created a tier list of the best Pokémon choices for your Lead, Switch, and Closer choices for your Pokémon Team.

The Element Cup will go on from June 28 to July 12, alongside the Master League and Master League Classic categories.

The Element Cup tier list

Lead tier list

The Lead Pokémon in your team will be the first Pokémon you use in your roster. You will want this Pokémon to have a decent amount of defenses, but it can also dish out plenty of damage against an opponent. You normally want to dedicate one shield to it.

Tier Pokémon S Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Chinchou, Cottonee, Ducklett, Growlithe (shadow), Tepig, Vulpix A Budew, Exeggcute, Pansear, Seel, Slowpoke, Slugma, Tentacool, Wooper B Binacle, Bulbasaur (shadow), Clauncher, Foongus, Lotad, Oddish (shadow), Shroomish, Turtwig (shadow) C Chespin, Cyndaquil, Darumaka, Hoppip, Lileep, Litleo, Litwick, Poliwag (shadow) D Barboach, Houndour (shadow), Seedot, Sewaddle, Skrelp, Snivy, Torchich, Tympole

One of the best Leads you can use include Ducklett, Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Chinchou, or Cottonee. A lot of trainers are likely going to be using a Grass-type because of the all-time favorite Ducklett being an obvious choice for many players for this competition.

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon in your team will be the Pokémon you swap out for your Lead Pokémon. It typically fits in as a counter to anything that’s super effective to your Lead Pokémon and is a support choice that can deal plenty of damage. You normally want to dedicate one or two shields to it.

Tier Pokémon S Chikorita, Cottonee, Ducklett, Foongus, Lileep, Slowpoke (shadow), Snivy, Tentacool A Budew, Oddish (shadow), Seel, Lotad, Hoppip, Turtwig (shadow), Vulpix (shadow), Slugma B Bulbasaur, Chinchou, Pansage, Poliwag, Spheal, Sunkern, Surskirt, Tepig C Binacle, Deerling, Growlithe (shadow), Litwick, Poliwag (shadow), Shellder (shadow), Skrelp, Wooper D Chimchar, Clamperl, Cyndaquil, Darumaka, Fennekin, Finneon, Mantyke, Oshawott

There are several choices for a suitable Switch Pokémon, but when making this decision, make sure you’re considering what your Lead Pokémon will be for this category. You want to make sure it protects this Pokémon’s weakness, and can be used as a counter.

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon in your team will be the final Pokémon you use against your opponent. You want to make sure this one has the highest defenses of the group, and can stand by itself as a single threat, which also means it has plenty of attack power. You want to dedicate no shields to it.

Tier Pokémon S Bulbasaur (shadow), Chinchou, Ducklett, Growlithe (shadow), Poliwag (shadow), Seel, Snover (shadow), Treecko A Bellsprout, Binacle, Cacnea, Carvanha, Magby, Paras, Tangela (shadow), Vulpix B Chespin, Chikorita, Fennekin, Foongus, Lileep, Omanyte (shadow), Slowpoke (shadow), Wooper C Darumaka, Hoppip (shadow), Litleo, Pansear, Seedot, Shroomish, Snivy, Tirtouga D Barboahc, Kabuto, Mantyke, Ponyta, Psyduck (shadow), Remoraid, Skrelp, Tentacool

Your Closer Pokémon will be your toughest choice, likely with the highest health and defense stats. You want to also make sure it still packs a sizeable punch, too. It will be your final line of defense, so make sure it’s a choice unique compared to the others, and you also don’t want to waste any shields on it.