The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 11 (December 1)
It’s Wednesday, and that means a look at the newest Team of the Week in FIFA 22. Last week featured some big names, including one of the world’s best in PSG attacker Lionel Messi. This week includes a slew of Premier League stars, plus a couple of French attackers at the top of the lineup.
The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 11
The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch back now has a 90 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names from Week 11 include:
- FC Barcelona CM Frenkie de Jong
- Atletico de Madrid ST Antoine Griezmann
- Arsenal RM Bukayo Saka
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for December 1:
Starters
- ST: ST Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR)
- LW: RW Domenico Berardi (84 OVR)
- RW: ST Antoine Griezmann (86 OVR)
- LM: CAM James Maddison (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Bukayo Saka (85 OVR)
- LCM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (88 OVR)
- LCB: LB Jonas Hector (82 OVR)
- MCB: CB Rafael Toloi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Virgil van Dijk (90 OVR)
- GK: GK Lopes (84 OVR)
Reserves
- RM Moussa Diaby (84 OVR)
- RM Angel Mena (82 OVR)
- GK Diego Lopez (81 OVR)
- RWB Fabian Centonze (81 OVR)
- LM Juanmi (81 OVR)
- RW Ihlas Bebou (81 OVR)
- LW Max-Alain Gradel (81 OVR)
Substitutes
- RB Alan Mozo (80 OVR
- ST Marco Ruben (80 OVR)
- LM Kamil Grosicki (78 OVR)
- ST Thomas Lehne Olsen (76 OVR)
- LM Hattan Bahebri (75 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be live in packs until December 8.