The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 11 (December 1)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a look at the newest Team of the Week in FIFA 22. Last week featured some big names, including one of the world’s best in PSG attacker Lionel Messi. This week includes a slew of Premier League stars, plus a couple of French attackers at the top of the lineup.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 11

The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch back now has a 90 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names from Week 11 include:

FC Barcelona CM Frenkie de Jong

Atletico de Madrid ST Antoine Griezmann

Arsenal RM Bukayo Saka

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for December 1:

Starters

ST: ST Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR)

ST Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR) LW: RW Domenico Berardi (84 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (84 OVR) RW: ST Antoine Griezmann (86 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (86 OVR) LM: CAM James Maddison (84 OVR)

CAM James Maddison (84 OVR) RM: RM Bukayo Saka (85 OVR)

RM Bukayo Saka (85 OVR) LCM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR) RCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (88 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (88 OVR) LCB : LB Jonas Hector (82 OVR)

: LB Jonas Hector (82 OVR) MCB: CB Rafael Toloi (83 OVR)

CB Rafael Toloi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Virgil van Dijk (90 OVR)

CB Virgil van Dijk (90 OVR) GK: GK Lopes (84 OVR)

Reserves

RM Moussa Diaby (84 OVR)

RM Angel Mena (82 OVR)

GK Diego Lopez (81 OVR)

RWB Fabian Centonze (81 OVR)

LM Juanmi (81 OVR)

RW Ihlas Bebou (81 OVR)

LW Max-Alain Gradel (81 OVR)

Substitutes

RB Alan Mozo (80 OVR

ST Marco Ruben (80 OVR)

LM Kamil Grosicki (78 OVR)

ST Thomas Lehne Olsen (76 OVR)

LM Hattan Bahebri (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until December 8.