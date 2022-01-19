The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 18 (January 19)

With Team of the Year on the horizon at the end of January, FIFA 22 fans have a lot to look forward to. One of those things is the 18th Team of the Week. Last week’s team was a bit lackluster outside of one or two players, and unfortunately, this week is a similar selection of slim pickings.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 17

The two standouts for this Team of the Week are, without a doubt, Manchester City maestro Bruno Fernandes and Monaco Striker Ben Yedder. The Portuguese midfielder now has an 89 OVR card, while Yedder’s card is 86 OVR. The only downside here is that both cards already have higher-overall cards in the game. That said, these could make for good budget options for players who can’t afford their best versions.

Outside of those two, FIFA 22 players can pick up a few tantalizing defenders in Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and FC Mainz’s Jeremiah St. Juste. The latter is particularly intriguing because he possesses 93 Pace as a center back, which is something of a rarity at this stage of FIFA 22.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for January 19:

Starters

ST : ST Ciro Immobile (89 OVR)

: ST Ciro Immobile (89 OVR) ST : ST Ben Yedder (86 OVR)

: ST Ben Yedder (86 OVR) CAM : CAM Thomas Muller (89 OVR)

: CAM Thomas Muller (89 OVR) LW : CAM Florian Wirtz (84 OVR)

: CAM Florian Wirtz (84 OVR) RW : RW Junya Ito (84 OVR)

: RW Junya Ito (84 OVR) CDM : CM Bruno Fernandes (89 OVR)

: CM Bruno Fernandes (89 OVR) CDM : LM Jack Harrison (82 OVR)

: LM Jack Harrison (82 OVR) CB : CB Sven Botman (82 OVR)

: CB Sven Botman (82 OVR) CB : LB Andy Robertson (88 OVR)

: LB Andy Robertson (88 OVR) CB : RB Thomas Meunier (84 OVR)

: RB Thomas Meunier (84 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handavnovic (87 OVR)

Reserves

GK Peter Gulacsi (87 OVR)

ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (84 OVR)

RF Antonin Barak (82 OVR)

LM Benjamin Bourigeaud (82 OVR)

LB Cristiano Biraghi (81 OVR)

CB Jeremiah St. Juste (81 OVR)

LW Wahbi Khazri (81 OVR)

Substitutes

ST Evanilson (79 OVR)

CM Selim Amallah (79 OVR)

CAM Gabadhino Mhango (78 OVR)

ST Chris Maguier (76 OVR)

LWB Hendrick Zuck (72 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until January 26.