The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 1 (September 21)

September 21 was a busy news day on the FIFA 23 side of things, but one other notable note on that date was the release of the new Companion App. The FIFA 23 Companion App went live just a few days before the start of early access, giving Football Ultimate Team (FUT) players a chance to start building out a squad. And, EA Sports also released the first Team of the Week (TOTW) of the cycle, now available in packs.

So, who made the cut for the first Team of the Week for FIFA 23? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for September 21:

Starters

ST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) LW: LM Heung Min Son (90 OVR)

LM Heung Min Son (90 OVR) RW: RW Federico Valverde (86 OVR)

RW Federico Valverde (86 OVR) LM: CAM Teji Savanier (84 OVR)

CAM Teji Savanier (84 OVR) RM: RM Jonas Hofmann (84 OVR)

RM Jonas Hofmann (84 OVR) LCM: CM Palhinha (84 OVR)

CM Palhinha (84 OVR) RCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (92 OVR)

CAM Kevin de Bruyne (92 OVR) LCB : RWB Paulo Maffeo (82 OVR)

: RWB Paulo Maffeo (82 OVR) MCB: CB William Saliba (83 OVR)

CB William Saliba (83 OVR) RCB: RB Hamari Traore (85 OVR)

RB Hamari Traore (85 OVR) GK: GK Jeremias Ledesma (83 OVR)

Spurs star Heung Min Son made the last Team of the Week for FIFA 22, and he’s back for the first one for 23. Son joined a star-studded group of started, including Federico Valverde and fellow Premier League sensation Kevin de Bruyne.

Substitutes

LW Cody Gakpo (85 OVR)

CAM Daichi Kamada (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Deulofeu (83 OVR)

LB Marco Rui (82 OVR)

GK Rafal Gikiwicz (81 OVR)

CB Domingos Duarte (81 OVR)

CDM Enzo Le Fee (81 OVR)

Reserves

LW Aitor (80 OVR)

ST Moussa Djitte (78 OVR)

ST Scott Hogan (77 OVR)

LB Filip Mladenovic (77 OVR)

LM Jack Diamond (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week is available via the FUT Companion App for both mobile devices, and on the web. This group of players will also be available when early access for FIFA 23 begins on September 27.