The Final Riddle: A Secret Uncovered – Genshin Impact

The Final Riddle begins with players needing to visit the same westerly island where they left the different colored crystals in the water between 06:00 and 08:00. You will need to meet up with Klee, Barbara, and Jean to check on the fish you were luring with the crystals.

After collecting the scales from the fish, bring them to the device on the other side of the island. Place all the scales in the right podiums, then it will be Klee’s turn to move the central device. The strange bubble shield will dissipate, revealing what appears to be a very well-organized relaxing area near the beach.

You will find a record playing a recording of the Dodo-King, which turns out to be Alice, Klee’s mother. It seems to have been an elaborate ruse to get everyone to get on holidays. As an incredibly powerful sorceress, it was extremely easy for Alice to manipulate everyone to the island to enjoy the islands and relax and explore.

Finishing up this act of the quest will give players access to the next section of the Midsummer Island Adventure, called “Harpastum Bombs Loaded… Blow Em Away!”. This will involve fighting monsters with your Harpastum Bombs, so be sure to check the event log for full details on how to get your rewards.