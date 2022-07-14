The Flying Cup Pokémon tier list in Pokémon Go – July 2022

The Flying Cup returns to Pokémon Go. You will have a chance to pit some of the best Flying-type Pokémon against other players in this limited-time event. You will only have access to a handful of Pokémon, limiting your options for these battles. In this guide, were going to cover a Pokémon tier list for the Flying Cup in Pokémon Go.

Flying Cup tier list

You will need to use a Pokémon with a Flying-type associated with them, and they cannot exceed 1,500 CP. It’s important to note that because of how many limited Pokémon there will be for this competition, we will be listing a smaller number of tier Pokémon in our lists.

Lead tier list

The Lead Pokémon will be the first choice you use during the battle. You will want to find a balance of attack and defense power, making them a difficult Pokémon to fight against right at the start.

Tier Pokémon S Aerodactyl, Skarmory, and Mantine A Articuno, Emolga, and Mandibuzz B Altaria, Gyarados (Shadow), and Togekiss C Articuno, Gligar, and Zapdos D Dragonite, Drifblim, and Talonflame

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon can be a heavy attacker or one that is perfect for protecting the weaknesses of your Lead and Closer Pokémon. You will want to be careful when using this Pokémon and save a shield for them during the battles.

Tier Pokémon S Aerodactyl, Altaria, and Emolga A Lugia, Mandibuzz, and Drifblim B Gligar, Gliscor, and Zapdos C Mantine, Skarmory, and Swanna D Articuno (Shadow), Pelipper, and Togekiss

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon is the final Pokémon on your roster. You typically want to use this Pokémon last, and you don’t want to save any shields for it. Your shields should be used for your Lead and Switch Pokémon.