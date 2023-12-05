How to Complete The Flying Metal Nuisance in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Flying Metal Nuisance is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first quest for the A Rift in Time expansion. This quest will have you stalking Eve, fishing for plastic, and waving a new tool around Eternity Isle.

I’m not sure what I expected from the A Rift in Time paid expansion, but that lineup of activities definitely took me by surprise. Jafar is definitely making a villain out of me. In this guide, I’ll walk you through every step to complete The Flying Metal Nuisance in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

DDV: Look for the Hidden Area Shown in The Memory Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

After stalking Eve’s house, you’ll pick up a memory that depicts a “hidden area” where she hides a secret stash. To find this area, look for the water curtain nearby the lake. To access the area behind it, break all three small rocks with the pickaxe. All that’s left is to loot the area to get the Robot Hat and the Robot Costume.

DDV: How to Find Goofy’s Sign in Eternity Isle

Screenshot by Gamepur

What’s a biome without Goofy’s Stall? Practically useless, I’d say. To start this quest, either speak with Goofy in Eternity Isle or look for his broken sign.

Goofy’s Stall broken sign can be found in the northeast region of Eternity Isle, lying atop some boxes inside a maroon gazebo.

Once you’ve found it, you’ll get the quest Give Me A Sign, which is the first step to repairing Goofy’s Stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

DDV: How to Repair Goofy’s Stall in Eternity Isle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Goofy really wasn’t kidding when he said this stall is a mess. To fix it, you’ll need the following items:

12x Plastic Scrap : can be fished in the ocean or lakes but outside the bubbles.

: can be fished in the ocean or lakes but outside the bubbles. 25x Copper: can be mined from regular, smaller rocks in Eternity Isle. You won’t be able to break the big ones yet.

Once you’ve gathered all the materials, head back to Goofy to get his stall up and running and proceed to the next step to complete The Flying Metal Nuisance in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

DDV: How to Make Best Fish Forever Recipe

Screenshot by Gamepur

If we want Eve’s Royal Hourglass, we must prepare something nice for her. How about that Best Fish Forever Recipe? Here’s the recipe for Best Fish Forever in DDV:

Robot Fish : can be fished in the Docks in Eternity Isle.

: can be fished in the Docks in Eternity Isle. Cumin : can be harvested from the tiny garden next to your home in Eternity Isle.

: can be harvested from the tiny garden next to your home in Eternity Isle. Celery : the seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in Eternity Isle. They take 10 minutes to grow.

: the seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in Eternity Isle. They take 10 minutes to grow. Sea Snail: can be fished in the Docks and the Overlook in Eternity Isle, but keep in mind they’re pretty rare.

After following these steps, present your dish to Eve. You can complete The Flying Metal Nuisance in Disney Dreamlight Valley and get the Royal Hourglass, a brand-new tool in the game.