How to Find Hidden Treasures with the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Royal Hourglass is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest tool, which you’ll use to solve puzzles and find hidden treasures in the game’s A Rift in Time expansion.

DDV works like a farming sim game, for the most part. You’ll use your watering can for the plants and the shovel for digging. These tools are familiar, so you’ll breeze through using them. However, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Royal Hourglass is the first of its kind. It’s a magical tool that raises a few eyebrows when it comes to understanding how it works. In this guide, I’ll go over how to unlock DDV’s Royal Hourglass and how to use it to find hidden treasures in A Rift in Time.

How to Unlock the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Royal Hourglass in DDV, unlock the A Rift in Time expansion, visit Eternity Isle, and complete The Flying Metal Nuisance quest from Jafar.

To unlock A Rift in Time, update Disney Dreamlight Valley after purchasing the expansion and follow hologram Jafar’s instructions. By talking to Merlin and unlocking the Stardust Port, you’ll begin The Flying Metal Nuisance quest in Eternity Isle.

Completing this quest involves stalking Eve’s home, setting Goofy’s stall up in Eternity Isle, and cooking a brand new recipe for Eve. Once you’re in her good graces, she’ll share how you can get the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which should be right behind her.

How to Use the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding treasures with the Royal Hourglass is a bit of a scavenger hunt. You’ll have to trigger the Royal Hourglass action in several places until a treasure pops up, and then press that same button repeatedly to uncover it.

During the The Sands in the Hourglass quest, Jafar will test your skills to use your newly acquired tool. While there are no fixed locations for the treasures to spawn in DDV, you will get a sign that says there are “no more treasures” in an area if you’re not nearby a treasure.

You’ll need to find three treasures to complete this part of The Sands in the Hourglass. However, even more treasures are hidden in Eternity Isle, which you can later combine in the Timebending Table.

Related: How to Unlock Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Timebending Table is similar to your workbench. Still, instead of using it for regular crafting, you’ll be using it to combine resources to create items and upgrade the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley.