The Fragrance of Nostalgic Herbs request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You can receive this quest as you progress through Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In it, you’ll receive a task where you’ll need to find a Pokémon covered in herbs, shaped like blue vines, and catch them to show to Risa, whom you can find in the basement of the Galaxy Headquarters. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the request The Fragrance of Nostalgic Herbs in Pokémon Legends and to find a Pokémon covered in blue vines.

The Pokémon Risa is looking to catch in the Crimson Mirelands, specifically in the Gapejaw Borg, or in the Cobalt Crosslands, in Crossing Slope. The one you’re looking for is Tangela, and by visiting any of the previously mentioned locations, you should find it wandering around in the wild. Tangela is a Grass-type Pokémon, so if you’re looking to catch it, we recommend using Electric or Water-type moves on it to make sure you do not damage it too much or try to sneak up on it in the wild. In addition, you can use Springy Mushrooms to distract it before using a Poké Ball.

However, we had much more success with catching Tangela in the Cobalt Crosslands.

After you catch Tangela, return to Risa in the basement of the Galaxy Headquarters to speak with her. You’ll have to select a Tangela from your pasture or in your party to complete the request.