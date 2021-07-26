The Heron’s Invitation web event guide – Genshin Impact

The Heron’s Invitation is a web event that celebrates the arrival of Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact. Ayaka is a new playable character and a major mover of the plot in the game’s new Inazuma region.

Mobile and PC players can visit this page and scan the QR code to take part in the event. PlayStation players will be able to access the event by going to the Paimon meu in the game and clicking on their in-game mail. They can then click on the blue “Click here to take part in the event” text in an email titled “The Heron’s Invitation Web Event Has Begun”.

They will then need to scan the QR code and go to the relevant link on a mobile device.

Event Duration

The event will run from July 26 until August 2, and all rewards must be claimed within that time.

Eligibility

Players will need to be at least Adventure Rank 10 or higher to take part in the event.

Gameplay Details

During the event, collect six gifts of the highest quality and give them to Kamisato Ayaka to obtain in-game rewards. Once the gifts are given to Kamisato Ayaka, you can claim in-game rewards such as Primogems and Character Ascension Materials.