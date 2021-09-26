The Little Jungle Cup tier list for Pokémon Go – September 2021

The Little Jungle Cup in Pokémon Go gives players a unique opportunity to use some highly undervalued Pokémon against other players. The rules for this PvP competition are vastly different than the other battles. In the Jungle Cup, players can only use Pokémon that do not exceed 500 CP. In addition, players are only allowed to use a Pokémon that is a Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, or Dark-type. Any other option is not available. For this PvP competition, we’ve created a tier system that you can use to find some of the best Pokémon for the type of role they need to fill, be it a Lead, Switch, or a Closer.

The Little Jungle Cup tier list

The Lead Pokémon tier list

The Lead Pokémon in your line-up is going to be the first combatant you use against your opponent. Therefore, you want to pick an option with decent health and defense but a reasonable amount of power to fight. You want to reserve at least one shield for this choice, but some can be used without needing any of them. These are some of the best choices you can pick for the Jungle Cup.

Tier Pokémon S Cottonee, Ducklett, Galarian Stunfisk, Onix, Scrafty, Shelmet, Skarmory, and Swinub A Deino, Diggersby, Forretress, Golbat, Litleo, Steelix, Whimsicott, and Wooper B Abomasnow, Barboach, Gligar, Pachirisu, Stunky (Shadow), Vigoroth, and Whishcash C Budew, Chansey, Chikorita, Dragalge, Mantine, Meowth (shadow), Nidoqueen, and Talonflame D Azurill, Dragonite, Drifloon, Ferrothorn, Lotad, Scizor, Traopius, and Venonat

The Switch Pokémon tier list

Your Switch Pokémon is an option that typically swaps out when your Lead Pokémon feels a bit of pressure. You usually want to have a choice that has the highest attack of the rest of your Pokémon team and is typically a counter for any primary weaknesses for your Lead and Closer Pokémon options. You normally want to give at least one, or both of your shields, to this Pokémon. These are some of the best choices for the Jungle Cup.

Tier Pokémon S Farfetch’d, Galarian Stunfisk, Gligar, Mandibuzz, Shelmet, Skorupi, Spinda, and Wigglytuff A Altaria, Chikorita, Cottonee, Dragalge, Nidoqueen, Scizor, Stunky (Shadow), and Venonat B Beedrill, Chansey, Diggersby, Golbat, Lickitung, Nincada, Teddirusa (Shadow), and Umbreon C Ducklett, Hippowdon, Jigglypuff, Nidorina, Steelix, Tentacool, Whimsicott, and Zubat D Croagunk, Dwebble, Gliscor, Lotad, Persian, Sentret, Tropius, and Wooper (Shadow)

The Closer Pokémon tier list

Your Closer Pokémon is the final option you use close to the end of the match. Any Pokémon in this role should have some of the highest defense of your team, and you want to make sure they can outlast most opponents. You usually want them to have the least counters, so they should be resistant to various Pokémon type attacks. This choice should be able to withstand a battle without using any shields. These are some of the best Closer Pokémon choices for the Jungle Cup.