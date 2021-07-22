The most anticipated games of August 2021

August 2021 is going to be an exciting month for the weird and whacky, but we’ll also be making a return to feudal Japan with Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. There will be plenty of fun to be had, so let’s run down what you can expect for the month of August.

12 Minutes

Image via Annapurna Interactive

What if you could reset time and fix a horrible situation from your past? 12 Minutes offers that experience in this indie thriller. Starring Hollywood talents such as Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and James McAvoy (Split), the night starts out with a romantic mood, but then it crashes down when a police detective breaks down the door of your apartment, says your wife is a murderer and beats you to death. By using objects around your environment, you can prepare for the detective’s arrival, but will you succeed? That is the hook of 12 Minutes. It will be releasing on August 19 for PC and Xbox systems. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass on day one.



Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Image via PlayStation

The critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima is returning with the Director’s Cut, an improved version of the original 2020 game. On the PS5, it will include adaptive trigger support, haptic feedback, proper Japanese lip-sync, improved 3D audio, better load times, 4K resolution options, and 60 FPS framerates, so you can further get into the action. The main attraction to the Director’s Cut, however, is the new expansion that has Jin exploring a new section called Iki Island; it will be available during Act 2. You’ll be able to upgrade your current version of Ghost of Tsushima on August 20. There are multiple purchase options available, depending on your system of choice. It will be coming to the PS4 and PS5.



Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Image via PlayStation

After a delay, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is finally arriving on PC (Epic Games Store), PS4, and PS5 on August 24. This 3D platformer has you going on an adventure to find a sacred mountain shrine and figuring out the secrets of an abandoned village. You’ll be exploring a beautiful forest, and the animation looks similar to a big-budget Pixar or Dreamworks film. You’ll be saving spirits, fighting corrupt monsters, and will restore the forest area to how it used to be. We can’t wait to get our hands on this game.



No More Heroes 3

Image via Nintendo

Travis Touchdown is back in a new mainline sequel after over 11 years. This time, he’ll be fighting against alien invaders in this stylish hack-and-slash action game in order to be the number one Galactic Superhero. You’ll be using your copyright-friendly beam katana, a bunch of wrestling moves, and the death glove that adds strategy to the mix. On the side, you’ll be doing some chores around the open-world city, including mowing the lawn, picking up trash, and mining for materials. No More Heroes 3 will be touching down in physical and digital store shelves on August 27 for the Nintendo Switch.



Psychonauts 2

Image via Double Fine Productions

From one strange game to another, Psychonauts 2 is a new 3D platformer from Double Fine Productions, the creator of Brutal Legend, Costume Quest, and Rad. As a psychic named Raz, you’ll be exploring the minds of those who have inner demons in order to solve their problems and get closer to figuring out the location of your lost leader. The levels therefore are imaginative and to fend off the odd creatures you encounter, you’ll be equipped with a multitude of psychic powers. For example, you can levitate objects, slow down time, and burn things that block your path. They can also be used to solve puzzles. As your character is an acrobat, you’ll be able to walk over tightropes, jump over trapezes, and do some awesome stunts in the air. Don’t try this at home when Psychonauts 2 releases on August 25 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam), PS4, and PS5. It will be launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one as well.